Crime

Sebastopol man's car on rims sparks grassfires near Beaufort

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
February 26 2024 - 10:49am
Spotfire along the Western Highway which was allegedly started by a Sebastopol man. Picture supplied
A Sebastopol man who was allegedly caught driving his car on its rims is facing six charges after he started several spot fires near devastating blazes west of Ballarat.

BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

