Sebastopol man's car on rims sparks grassfires near Beaufort

A Sebastopol man who was allegedly caught driving his car on its rims is facing six charges after he started several spot fires near devastating blazes west of Ballarat.
About 6.15pm on Sunday February 25, 2024, the 27-year-old was seen by multiple witnesses driving his car on its rims eastbound on the Western Freeway towards Beaufort.
Sparks from the car's rims allegedly caused four grass fires along the Western Freeway in Buangor which had to be extinguished by firefighters.
The man, who was driving a green Mitsubishi sedan, was then seen driving erratically into Beaufort.
During this time, he allegedly crossed onto the wrong side of the road, and had a near miss with a pedestrian.
The 27-year-old eventually stopped in parkland near the intersection of Willoby and Beggs Street, before allegedly trying to flee from the vehicle.
He was then pursued by members of the public, who held him until police arrived on the scene.
Shortly after, officers arrested the man and charged him with two counts of reckless conduct endangering serious injury, driving whilst disqualified, careless driving, using an unroadworthy car, and using an unregistered car.
He was bailed to appear at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on March 18, 2024.
The incident comes as bushfires continue to affect communities west of Ballarat.
An out of control blaze at Mount Lonarch is travelling east towards Amphitheatre with a Watch and Act warning issued for the communities of Amphitheatre, Bayindeen, Ben Nevis, Chute, Elmhurst, Glenlogie, Glenpatrick, Mount Cole, Mount Lonarch and Raglan.
