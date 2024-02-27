'Djila-tharriu': proposed name for Alfredton Community Hub

A name proposed for Alfredton Community Hub will acknowledge the area's traditional owners.
Djila-tharriu, pronounced jilla-ja-roo, means place of play, a fitting name for the facility located at 18 Donegal Drive which includes a recently opened kindergarten.
The kindergarten was opened on February 14 by Wendouree MP Julianna Addison and Children Minister Lizzie Blandthorn and caters for 99 children, allowing for the city's growth.
The proposed name, Djila-tjarriu, which has been recommended for the councillors to adopt, went through an engagement process with eight people providing feedback on the name.
There was some objection, with three submissions opposing the name.
One person said the name wasn't "inclusive of the greater Ballarat population" and another person said "keep it simple" and use Alfredton Community Hub.
However, noted in the council's documents was a "risk of confusion" naming the facility Alfredton Community Hub given the area already has Alfredton Kindergarten, and Alfredton Sports and Community Hub.
The name was approved by the Wadawurrung Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation.
Councillors will debate the proposed name at the council meeting on Wednesday, February 28.
