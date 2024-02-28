New chance for athlete funding after Commonwealth Games axing

The Commonwealth Games' cancellation has forced WestVic Academy of Sport to quickly pivot in how it can promote the region's athletes to take their games to the next level.
The not-for-profit athlete support organisation will be able to offer fully-funded individual athlete scholarships to its holistic programs for the first time.
WestVic Academy of Sport chief executive officer Shenae Keleher said the organisation had been successful in seeking a City of Ballarat partnership grant that was heavily reliant on a home Commonwealth Games readiness.
The Victorian government axed plans in July 2023 to host a regional Games in 2026, with Ballarat set to host a string of events headlined by athletics' track and field program at Mars Stadium.
Ms Keleher said this instead allowed WestVic to review its scholarships.
"We wanted to offer a bit more structure," Ms Keleher said.
"...The majority of our athletes are at high school and are busy with a heavy load of multiple sports and school and work but a lot of supports were duplicated."
Scholarships will be assessed on a case-by-case basis and flexible to individual athlete needs to reach the highest levels they can in their chosen sport.
WestVic has a host of performance and well-being connections to service providers across the region and can offer financial support for equipment and travel and education.
This was formally offered to individual athletes on a partially-funded basis.
WestVic will continue to work with some sporting bodies on a teams basis that best fits athletes needs, such as football.
The individual athlete program has previously supported athletes such as world champion para-cyclist Alana Forster, rising track cyclist Graeme Frislie - both of whom have captured national road cycling titles in Ballarat - and international wheel racer Sam Rizzo.
Ms Keleher said the key requirement for scholarship recipients is to give back to community sport in a volunteering capacity for at least four hours.
WestVic has 25 scholarship positions open with applications closing on March 3. Details: westvicsport.org.au.
