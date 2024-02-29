The perfect shed with a yard

Colliers is pleased to present this unique industrial property for sale. It comprises 878 square metres (approx.) of Industrial 1 zoned land, with 290 square metres (approx.) of shedding.
The property would suit a variety of uses, including automotive thanks to an existing mechanic pit with 3 phase power and a secure yard.
The regular shaped allotment has a significant land holding, with a generous 24 metres (approx.) of frontage facing Industrial Court.
It is situated within the Delacombe industrial precinct, approximately 4.7 kilometres south-west of the Ballarat central business district.
With easy access to Latrobe Street trade retail and Bunnings Delacombe, this is a sensational opportunity to secure a perfect shed with generous yard.
Other businesses currently operating within the immediate vicinity include Ferndale Foods Australia, Castlegate James, OzValue AG, as well as several other industrial and farming-related businesses.
Don't delay, contact the agency for more information and to arrange an inspection.
