The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

The perfect shed with a yard

By Commercial Property
Updated February 29 2024 - 4:31pm, first published 4:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The perfect shed with a yard
The perfect shed with a yard
  • 3 Industrial Court, Delacombe
  • 878 square metres (approx.)
  • $650,000 (No GST payable)
  • Agency: Colliers Ballarat
  • Agent: David Wright 0418 518 353
  • Inspect: By appointment

Colliers is pleased to present this unique industrial property for sale. It comprises 878 square metres (approx.) of Industrial 1 zoned land, with 290 square metres (approx.) of shedding.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.