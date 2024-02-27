How the top end of town is about to change face

Ballarat's streetscape will continue to change with the new Ballarat Base Hospital building on Drummond Street to receive its glassy facade in the coming weeks.
The central energy plant building, being constructed between Ballarat Regional Integrated Cancer Centre and the main Gardiner-Pittard hospital building, this week reached its full height with a "topping out" ceremony held to mark the milestone and completion of the concrete structure.
When fully clad the building, which marks stage two of the $595 million Ballarat Base Hospital redevelopment project, will appear to be a giant glass cube.
With the hospital a landmark at the top of the Sturt St hill, and visible from far away, the new building will again change the landscape.
The building will house all the engineering required for the hospital - including power, heating and cooling, and backup power during any disruptions - as well as pharmacy, pathology, education and learning centre, and teaching space for Deakin University's medical course.
Grampians Health chief executive Dale Fraser said it was amazing to see the speed at which the building has been constructed and the timeline to get services running from the new building.
"This building will house our major engineering plant to run this hospital 24 hours, seven days a week ... along with education centre, pathology services, pharmacy and bringing Deakin (Rural Clinical School) on this site allows local kids to go through university in their local community which means they stay local," he said.
"We are now seeing, after years of Deakin here, the first graduates come through as specialist consultants," he said.
Victorian health minister Mary-Anne Thomas said the building was due to be completed toward the end of the year, with works now starting on stage three of the redevelopment to build the main hospital tower.
"It's that next stage that will start to see the benefit that the community are really going to appreciate. It will see the capacity increase in the emergency department by an additional 18,000 patients per year, the bed increase will be able to see another 14,500 patients a year and that's when the community will really feel the benefit of this more than half billion dollar investment.
"But you can't do that until you've got the services right ... it's a complex building project."
Grampians Health chief redevelopment and infrastructure officer Veronica Furnier-Tosco said works on the hospital's newest building would now shift to fitting out all levels including the facade.
"It's an exciting time in the upgrade of our hospital with the new six-storey building on Drummond Street expected to be completed at the end of this year and main tower works set to commence this year too." she said.
