Train masturbator arrested at Ballarat station

A 72-year-old man was arrested at the Ballarat Train Station after masturbating in a V/Line train across the aisle from a 16-year-old girl.
The incident occurred at about 1.49pm on November 7, 2023, on Southern Cross train bound for Ballarat.
The 72-year-old, Rodney James, appeared from custody at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday to plead guilty to the offending.
The court heard the 16-year-old girl alerted a train conductor at the station after noticing James masturbating towards her.
Police were called to the station soon after, and found James vomiting on board the carriage.
After his arrest, James told police he had "liked the look of the girl".
He also admitted to stealing three pairs of boots from Kmart, and that he had "enough money to pay but didn't want to"
At Tuesday's hearing, the court heard of James' long treatment history for various mental health conditions, and his placement in and out of various residential support services.
At the time of the offending James was living an itinerant life style, moving from different hotels and places of accommodation.
The court was told James had a history of indecent public exposure and sexual assaults, and was on the sex offenders' registry.
James' lawyer tendered a psychiatric report with the court, which detailed his "erratic, sporadic behaviour" and "impaired executive functioning".
The lawyer said James had already served 111 days in jail prior to the hearing and had faced difficulty in custody due to his old age.
Magistrate Letizia Torres had him assessed for a community corrections order, but decided to give James a straight prison sentence.
"It is very brazen offending... I also accept that his behaviour has been ongoing for a couple of years," Magistrate Torres said.
"The protection of the community is absolutely important, which is why I worry about a straight term of imprisonment without any attempts to education or to stabilise his living conditions."
It was unclear where James would live once released from custody, and his capacity to do a community corrections order.
"I considered a community corrections order, but because we don't know where you are going to be, we can't be sure that you will be able to do it," Magistrate Torres said.
James was handed a four month prison sentence with 111 days pre-sentence detention.
