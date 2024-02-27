The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Train masturbator arrested at Ballarat station

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated February 27 2024 - 5:23pm, first published 5:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat Train Station. File picture
Ballarat Train Station. File picture

A 72-year-old man was arrested at the Ballarat Train Station after masturbating in a V/Line train across the aisle from a 16-year-old girl.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.