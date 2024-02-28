Council to consider motion of support for Palestine at next meeting

City of Ballarat councilors will vote on a notice of motion which denounces the humanitarian crisis in Gaza at the next Ordinary Meeting on February 28, 2024.
The notice of motion, created by Councilor Belinda Coates, proposes the council recognise Ballarat as an intercultural and welcoming city that condemns antisemitism, Islamophobia and all racism.
It also proposes to authorise the mayor to advocate to the government on a number of matters including to call for a ceasefire and the release of Israeli and Palestinian hostages, as well as to urgently provide humanitarian aid to Gaza and to urge all parties to uphold international law.
The proposal has been brought forward owing to the killing of at least 29,092 Palestinians by Israeli attacks since October 7, 2023.
Ms Coates told The Courier there were a lot of people in Ballarat who are distressed by the massive loss of life in Gaza.
"The motion is representing community concern and to advocate to the federal government to take a stronger stance," she said.
"It's something local councils do regularly, to advocate to state and federal governments on a variety of issues."
"It's a fairly straightforward advocacy motion, and I'm hoping that my fellow councilors will take seriously our commitments as being part of an intercultural cities network."
Ms Coates said it was important for councilors to use their role as elected officials to speak on behalf of the community.
She also said the council was able to advocate on an international issue without this affecting its attention to local duties.
"Whether its growth, rates, rubbish, circular economy, social issues that impact on our community and members, homelessness, any of those issues are still really important, and we will continue to take a strong stance on those issues" she said.
"The Australian Local Government Association has consistently defended councils and local government in their right to advocate on complex and even global issues on behalf of their communities to reflect community sentiment."
For Ms Coates, a lack of action from higher government bodies in relation to the massive loss of life in Gaza is one of the motivating factors in making the motion.
When The Courier contacted federal MP Catherine King regarding the situation in Palestine on February 21, 2024, she declined to comment, and Ms Coates said Ballarat's local members had so far been silent on what has been called a "plausible case of genocide" by the International Criminal Court.
"The Australian government has called for a pause or a ceasefire, but many community members are strongly of the belief that that does not go anywhere near far enough, and that Australia does need to be doing a lot more," she said.
"If our state and federal representatives were speaking up on these kinds of issues, or this issue that does impact on people in our community, local councils wouldn't have to push them."
The Courier understands Western Victoria MP Joe McCracken is opposed to the notice of motion as he believes it is outside the role of local councils.
Mr McCracken was contacted by The Courier for comment but did not respond in time for publication.
