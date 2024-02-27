Teen boys confronted by angry father after sleepover fight

Children at a sleepover in Mount Pleasant have been given a shock after the father of one of the boys has broken into a bungalow they were sleeping inside of in the middle of the night.
Tai Sharp, 30, rushed to the Mount Pleasant home at about 3.35am on the morning of February 26, 2023, after his son was involved in a fight at the sleepover with another child.
The court heard in the aftermath of the fight, the son called Sharp, who forced entry into a bungalow by using his shoulder to break open a door.
Sharp stayed at the property for about 20 minutes before leaving with his son.
Police were contacted following the incident, with CCTV footage seized showing Sharp at the address on the night.
Sharp's lawyer told the court in the 12 months following the night Sharp had undertaken a men's behaviour change course and remained drug and alcohol free.
Magistrate Letizia Torres said further prison time would have hampered his progress, and sentenced him to time served.
"It was aggravated by the fact that it was in the middle of the night, and you got yourself involved with something you shouldn't have gotten yourself involved in," the magistrate said.
Sharp was sentenced to 84 days recognised as already being served, and ordered to pay $792 for damage to the bungalow door.
Had he not pleaded guilty, and was found guilty, Magistrate Torres would have given him a six month prison sentence.
