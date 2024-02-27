The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Teen boys confronted by angry father after sleepover fight

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
February 27 2024 - 7:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture.
File picture.

Children at a sleepover in Mount Pleasant have been given a shock after the father of one of the boys has broken into a bungalow they were sleeping inside of in the middle of the night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.