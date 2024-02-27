Another Ballarat tobacco shop set on fire

A Sturt Street tobacco shop was consumed by flames early Wednesday, marking the third Ballarat tobacconist on fire since January.
Crews were called to the shop, a model, collectables, and knitting shop that includes a Tobacco Station outlet across the road from the Ballarat Base Hospital, about 3.35am.
The building was extensively damaged, as was a neighbouring shop.
Police said a man was inside the building at the time but was not injured.
"Investigators are treating the fire as a targeted attack and will look at any possible links to other recent fires," a Victoria Police spokesperson said in a statement.
It's not yet known if a car found on fire off Eureka Street about 3.40am is linked to the incident.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
Previously, a tobacconist on Little Bridge Street was targeted in an arson attack on February 1, then two weeks later, another tobacco shop in Bakery Hill was set on fire on February 15, followed by a ram raid at a Curtis Street store the same morning.
Burnt out cars were found in Ballarat Central, understood to be linked to the attacks.
On February 15, a man was arrested in relation to the Curtis Street attack in Winter Valley.
Wednesday is a Total Fire Ban day in Ballarat, with high temperatures and strong winds expected in the afternoon, and much of the area west of the city has been evacuated due to the not-yet under control bushfire near Beaufort.
