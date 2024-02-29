Stunning family home in Clarendon

This contemporary family home has a spacious layout and eye-catching facade.
It has a well-appointed main suite with a walk-in robe and luxurious ensuite, along with three additional generously sized bedrooms with built-in robes.
The dual living areas, including an open-plan kitchen/dining/living space and a separate lounge, provide flexibility and room for everyone.
The kitchen is a standout, with its stunning Caesarstone benchtops, walk-in pantry and quality appliances.
With double glazed windows, a woodfire heater, and a split system for heating and ducted evaporative cooling, comfort is guaranteed year-round.
Outside is an undercover area and expansive backyard, complete with a 6x12 metre shed for extra storage.
