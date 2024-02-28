Doctors urge vigilance as Ballarat cancer screening rates drop

Ballarat residents have been urged not to put off vital cancer screening tests after new data revealed screening rates for some common cancers have fallen.
And that is resulting in some cancers only being diagnosed at a more advanced stage when the survival rate is poorer and some treatment options might not be available.
Grampians Health director of cancer services Steve Medwell said they were seeing a "higher acuity of patients" being diagnosed with later stage disease.
"We put that down to patients perhaps putting off screening or seeing their GP about a problem," Mr Medwell said.
Data released in the 2022 Victorian Cancer Screening Annual Statistical Report revealed the number of bowel cancer and breast cancer screenings in the Ballarat local government area has dropped.
Bowel cancer screenings dropped 9 per cent overall from 2021 to 2022, with significant drops in all age groups covered by the bowel cancer screening program (people aged 50 to 74) except men aged 55 to 59, and women in their 50s where screening numbers actually increased.
The 5885 completed bowel screen tests completed in 2022 was still below pre-pandemic numbers when 6456 tests were completed in 2018 despite ongoing awareness campaigns about the disease.
But only around 40 per cent of people who are eligible for the federal government-funded National Bowel Cancer Screening Program actually take the test.
Mr Medwell said across the greater Grampians Health area of western Victoria there were around 13,500 bowel cancer tests each year, with about 3000 requiring follow-up testing via an endoscopy or colonoscopy, and about 190 cases of bowel cancer diagnosed.
Breast cancer screening rates improved in women aged 50 to 54 from 2021 to 2022, but fell in all other age groups. There were 4639 breast screens conducted in Ballarat in 2022, compared to 4958 in 2021 and 4648 back in 2018.
Across the Grampians Health network there are about 240 new cases of breast cancer diagnosed each year from roughly 10,000 screenings.
Australia's cervical screening testing changed in 2017 from a pap smear every two years to a cervical screen every five years from the age of 25 to 74. The number of screening tests in Ballarat increased from 3731 in 2021 to 3796 in 2022.
"In 2021 we had about 1800 new cancer cases (all cancers) diagnosed and this number goes up a little bit each year," Mr Medwell said.
That 1800 new cases are in addition to those already diagnosed and undergoing treatment, living with cancer and having ongoing surveillance and care.
"This is what we have to try and keep up with," Mr Medwell said.
Ballarat's growing and ageing population will also see the number of cancer diagnoses continue to grow.
"We know there's a couple of key things that help in the battle against cancer," he said.
"There's primary prevention, or what people can do to mitigate the risk of cancer diagnosis and that's generally how we live - if we smoke, drink, eat the wrong foods, don't have a regular exercise program, sometimes the industry you work in, can increase your risk factors.
"And screening then is the really important second part. The earlier you get the test done the greater the potential that, if you do get a cancer diagnosis, that it's diagnosed early and then there's a very good chance you will have a good experience.
"Some of the cancers we know if you catch them early enough there's a near near 95 to 100 per cent rate of that cancer being treated well and people living five years."
