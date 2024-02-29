'Royalty' spotted in Cardigan's Mullawallah wetlands

The spoonbills are large white wading birds. From the front, their long bills appear spoon-shaped.
There are two Australian species, the royal and the yellow-billed, and we have both in the Ballarat district from time to time.
The royal spoonbill has a black bill and black legs. It was given its regal name when first described scientifically in 1838.
Its appearance obviously impressed its original describer, who we assume saw the bird in its natural habitat before collecting it for scientific description.
It is a cleaner, brighter white bird than the more common yellow-billed spoonbill and in breeding plumage, has a crest or tuft of feathers on the back of its head.
The royal spoonbill is now seen a few times most years in the Ballarat region, but it was once a rare and irregular visitor.
After very few local sightings last year, there have recently been two royal spoonbills at Mullawallah Wetlands at Cardigan.
The two birds were separate when observed. Local spoonbills of both species tend to be seen singly, although the royal spoonbill is sometimes seen in groups on wetlands close to the coast.
In western Victoria it is more common near the coast than it is inland.
