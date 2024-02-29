The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Royalty' spotted in Cardigan's Mullawallah wetlands

By Roger Thomas
February 29 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The royal spoonbill was once rarely seen, but now visits a few times most years in the Ballarat region. Picture by Ed Dunens.
The royal spoonbill was once rarely seen, but now visits a few times most years in the Ballarat region. Picture by Ed Dunens.

The spoonbills are large white wading birds. From the front, their long bills appear spoon-shaped.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.