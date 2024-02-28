Hour of need: fire crews battle Dereel blaze on extreme danger day

An out-of-control bushfire at Dereel on Wednesday, February 28, threatened neighbouring communities, as fire crews from across the state worked to contain blazes on the region's extreme fire danger day.
An emergency warning was issued for the town, south of Ballarat, about 6.30pm.
Residents were urged to leave immediately.
The grassfire was travelling from Kleins Road in a south-easterly direction towards Dereel and Corindhap.
A watch and act message was issued about 7.15pm, which also included Enfield, Mount Mercer and Rokewood. A wind change was expected shortly after, which would see the fire direction turn west, toward Mount Mercer.
Residents gathered at Dereel's place of last resort, with large aerial firefighting aircraft attacking the fire from above.
Firefighters and SES crews moved quickly to set up a field station, with heavy equipment moving into the fire.
Interstate fire crews from NSW converged on Beaufort to bolster the support to contain the Bayindeen-Rocky Road bushfire.
Most businesses in the town were closed on Wednesday, with staff evacuating to nearby areas.
Inside Beaufort's fire station, emergency services busily plotted their next moves.
Forest Fire Management Victoria's James Cini, who is part of four divisions managing the fire, said mineral earth containment lines had been made around the existing fireground.
Interstate firefighters were using the Beaufort Oval as a staging ground.
NSW Rural Fire Service deputy group captain Greg Mullins arrived in Ballarat on Tuesday, after a 14-hour drive.
A veteran of many fire seasons, Mr Mullins said he had knocked into CFA crews at fire grounds across NSW and was keen to return the favour.
"The Victorians, whenever we get big fires, they just put their hands up straight away whenever we need help," Mr Mullins said.
"It is just nice to be here in Victoria's hour of need."
Mr Mullins said three consecutive La Nina weather patterns had provided ample fuel for bushfires this summer.
"We hope that we are not used, we hope that there are no fires today, because with that wind if it starts it is going to run hard, "Mr Mullins said.
"The fuel is there so all you need is weather like this and an ignition source, it might be lightning, it might be an accident or it might be deliberate.
"Once a fire starts in these conditions it makes it very, very hard to fight it."
Lexton firies are hoping for a 'boring' end to the day, as they sit around in reserve waiting to protect the township.
Like its other surrounding towns, Lexton lies mostly empty, save for a few CFA trucks and police.
Lexton CFA second lieutenant Nicholas Jolly said weather conditions had been better than initally expected.
"We have been in stand by for the day. We are making sure that we have all of our assets available and making sure that we are ready for dispatch," Mr Jolly said.
"We still have a long way to go for tonight and tomorrow. We have worked very hard since Thursday with containment lines and making sure we can beat down the fire as much as we possibly can."
It comes after the Lexton crew supported the efforts in Elmhurst and Pomonal in recent weeks.
CFA members from Ballarat and Bendigo have also stationed at the rural town to help them out.
"In these sorts of situations when you do your risk assessment you want to make sure you have the resources available, and we love it, when these guys come and help us out it is fantastic," Mr Jolly said.
"It is the great unknown. You prepare for the worst and hope for the best."
