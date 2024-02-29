Could Ballarat consider a safe-injecting room?

THIS is a seemingly taboo issue that Judy Ryan finds a lot of people do not want in their backyard. But opening a safe injecting room in, for example, "a paddock in Sebastopol where no-one can see it" and where public transport is complex does not work either.
If you saw someone slumped in a place like Sturt Street or in your neighbourhood, would you stop or leave others to deal?
Ms Ryan is one of the leading campaigners behind Richmond's medically supervised injecting rooms.
She is not saying Ballarat has to have a similar hub, only that she hopes in sharing her story regional communities might think bigger from how small steps can make a big difference.
Ms Ryan does this as a country girl who grew up in Wangaratta and raised her children in Wodonga before moving back to inner-Melbourne where the public health crisis was at her door step and highly confronting.
There were times when residents could not get out of their homes because ambulances had blocked the streets to help a person experiencing an overdose. There were sirens all the time.
Residents without medical training, like Ms Ryan, were trying to help find pulses and stay with strangers until paramedics arrived.
When a young man collapsed at her back gate in 2016, Ms Ryan cracked saying "they" should do something - her husband questioned who was "they". Ms Ryan started to research what might be possible and stumbled on Sydney's safe injecting rooms.
In her experience, Ms Ryan said issues such as drug addiction in regional Victoria were in even greater need for supports and tended to be more hidden or overlooked.
But, Ms Ryan felt her "country experience" and care prompted her to become an accidental activist.
"We have issues where people end up with an addiction for a range of reasons," Ms Ryan said.
"Whenever I see anybody slumped or under the influence, I think what would I want if that was my child or grandchild."
Whenever I see anybody slumped or under the influence, I think what would I want if that was my child or grandchild.- Judy Ryan
Ms Ryan said this was a public health issue that had infiltrated all parts of society - some people had the resources to cover it up better behind closed doors.
Determined to be heard, Ms Ryan stood for state parliament as an independent candidate on the single issue of a supervised injecting facility in Richmond and polled better than expected, drawing on community support to continue her mission.
The first medically supervised safe injecting rooms were in Switzerland in 1986. Ms Ryan visited those in Sydney to see the holistic warp-around supports and dignity offered to people to keep them alive and get off drugs.
Community support, backed by three Coroners' reports, pushed government to open a trial facility in Richmond in 2018.
Ms Ryan said some media coverage was near-hysterical, especially given the rooms were near a school, but the Richmond community was largely in support.
"There were a lot of overdoses and deaths in and around schools," Ms Ryan said. "The community health centre was near the primary school and community health offers clean syringes to prevent disease.
"People using drugs go to the centres to get syringes and because of their addiction, need to inject straight away - they usually have the drugs in their pocket, it's illegal and addiction can be like a throbbing headache that needs relief.
"So they were injecting near the school. Teachers were coming to school early to clear the playground of syringes."
RELATED COVERAGE:
Ms Ryan said the Richmond safe injecting rooms, made permanent in 2023, were not perfect and not loved by everybody because this was a complex problem.
Trained staff have managed almost 8000 overdoses with no deaths. The number of people slumped with an overdose in residents' gardens has become rare. Sirens are fewer as are the number of ambulances blocking streets.
Allied healthcare workers are on hand for a range of concerns, for example, podiatrists to treat swollen and scratched feet or a general practitioners to help heal wounds.
Ms Ryan encouraged people to think bigger about what might be needed or what might work in Ballarat. She said it was up to communities to push their needs and to present evidence and solutions to members of parliament if there was to be serious change.
"There's no use sending country people to other areas for support," Ms Ryan said. "People need to be near their families to get the support they need. It just doesn't work to send someone from the country to Melbourne."
During pandemic lockdowns, Ms Ryan penned her book You Talk We Die and in 2022 was received a medal of the order of Australia for her service to community health. She has also been awarded a Churchill Fellowship for international travel later in 2024 to learn how drug-impacted communities engage with governments for health-based solutions.
The book, Ms Ryan said, was like a template for people to take action on the community issues that matter most to them.
Ms Ryan is speaking at Ballarat Community Health in Lucas on Thursday, February 29 from 5pm.
This is a story she continues to take across regional Victoria, asking people "what are you doing in your community".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.