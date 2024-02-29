The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Ballarat cricket

BCA PREVIEW | Finals teams face their last big test

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
February 29 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ashley George celebrates one of his seven wickets last weekend against Ballarat-Redan. Picture by Kate Healy
Ashley George celebrates one of his seven wickets last weekend against Ballarat-Redan. Picture by Kate Healy

WITH the finals teams all settled, attention turns to the position that Ballarat-Redan, Golden Point, East Ballarat and Mount Clear will finish on the ladder and who they will play in the semi-finals.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.