BCA PREVIEW | Finals teams face their last big test

WITH the finals teams all settled, attention turns to the position that Ballarat-Redan, Golden Point, East Ballarat and Mount Clear will finish on the ladder and who they will play in the semi-finals.
The match that holds the most significance is the clash between the Two Swords and the Mounties, with a very real chance the sides will meet again next weekend.
And the game is delicately poised with the Mount Clear bowlers taking the Ballarat-Redan batting line-up to task, dismissing them for 163 with Ash George continuing his brilliant second half of the season with seven wickets.
But the early wicket of BCA Country Week star Matt Ward will give the Two Swords some hope on an Alfredton wicket which has played up and down since it returned to competition after being resurfaced.
Mount Clear will resume at 1-5 with not out batters Sam Harris and Lachlan Payne, with skipper Tom Le Lievre yet to bat.
Nathan Patrikeos picked up the opener and it will be up to the likes of him, Matthew Aikman and Jayden Hayes to lead the attack as they chase top minor premiership.
The other two finalists in Golden Point and East Ballarat will start as slight favourites in their matches, despite not setting the world alight in the first weekend of their clashes with Darley and Naps-Sebas respectively.
Golden Point holds the upper hand against Darley after running through the Lions for 157. But, like the pitch at Alfredton, it's been a low scoring season at Darley Park, so it's far from settled.
The depth of the Pointees batting though should be enough for them to get the job done, but it will be far from easy as Darley will be keen to go out on a high after a difficult season.
East Ballarat's batting wasn't at its best against Naps-Sebas, making 190. In response, Naps-Sebas will resume at 3-57.
The Hawks are slight favourites, but Naps-Sebas will definitely be keen to add a big scalp in the final game of the season as it looks to build up against next season.
There's an argument that Brown Hill has been the second most improved side this season, behind Ballarat-Redan.
The Bulls should be able to finish their season on a high against Buninyong.
Chasing 126 for victory, Brown Hill has all 10 wickets still in hand and will resume at 0-37. An outright looks unlikely, but another win here will do wonders for the club's confidence going forward.
The final match-up sees Wendouree chasing a monster score against Bacchus Marsh. Bacchus Marsh made the most of an under-strength Red Caps bowling line-up last week to smash 322, with James Lidgett smashing a century while youngster Angus Jones showed his undoubted potential with 95.
It's been a tough second half of the season for Wendouree and the proud team will be keen to finish off on a high, but it will be very tough.
