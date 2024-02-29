Homemade firearm among other illegal items seized in Redan shed

A police search of a Redan property has yielded a sawn-off shotgun, various gun parts and a homemade firearm, among other illegal items.
Police searched the property in south Redan across three days on May 11, 13 and 24, 2022.
At the first search warrant on May 11, 2022, police found a yellow motorcycle with stolen registration plates in the rear yard of the property.
Several stolen items were found in a shed, including an industrial heated gas bottle and electric scooter, as well as several firearm parts, a rifle stock, scope and the barrel for a shotgun.
A homemade firearm was also found in the shed alongside the stolen goods.
Police returned to the property on May 13, 2022, and spotted the property's occupant, Jamie Green, sitting in a car outside of the address where they arrested him.
A further search of the Redan property on March 24, 2022, yielded a set of knuckle dusters, found in Green's bedroom, a tin containing green vegetable matter, .22 calibre rounds in a container, a shotgun round and a sawn-off 12 gauge shotgun.
Green appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday and Wednesday to plead guilty to the weapons charges.
The court was also told on the afternoon of May 20, 2021, Green and an associate were involved in a two-vehicle crash in Mount Helen, in which they refused to give details and left in separate cars.
Green also pleaded guilty to possession charges after a visit to the Ballarat Law Courts building on October 27, 2022.
Security at the venue discovered a ziplock deal bag containing a crystal substance inside of a red canister among Green's possessions, which were screened upon entering the building.
Police came to the court and arrested Green, who said he had picked the red canister off of the ground in the street, with an intent to put it on his key chain, unaware of what was inside of it.
Green's lawyer told the court Green had completed time on the Court Integrated Services Program since the offending, and had not committed any new offences.
He had spent 20 days in pre-sentence custody before being granted bail.
Green was sentenced to 20 days imprisonment recognised as already being served and placed on a 12 month community corrections order with conviction.
