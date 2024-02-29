Ballarat City FC launches state league season on road

Ballarat City FC will begin the Football Victoria's men's state league one north-west season with an away match against Yarraville City.
The season opener on Saturday, March 23, will also marks Ballarat's return to the state league after being represented in the NPL for a decade - initially as Ballarat Red Devils.
City FC's first home gaame will come after a break for Easter, playing Western Suburbs at Morshead Park on Saturday, April 6.
Ballarat will play each of its home games at 5.30pm
Saturday, March 23: Yarraville (a)
Saturday, April 6: Western Suburbs (h)
Saturday, April 13: Clifton Hill (a)
Saturday, April 20: Geelong (a)
Saturday, April 27: Whittlesea United (a)
Saturday, May 4: Brimbank Stallions (h)
Saturday, May 11: Upfield (a)
Saturday, May 18: Sydenham Park (h)
Saturday, May 25: Corio (a)
Saturday, June 1: Strathmore (h)
Saturday, June 8: Westegate (h)
Saturday, June 22: Yarraville (h)
Saturday, June 29: Western Suburbs (a)
Saturday, July 6: Clifton Hill (h)
Saturday, July 13: Geelong (h)
Saturday, July 20: Whittlesea United (h)
Saturday, July 27: Brimbank Stallions (a)
Saturday, August 10: Upfield (h)
Saturday, August 17: Sydenham Park (a)
Saturday, August 24: Corio (h)
Saturday, August 31: Strathmore (a)
Saturday, September 7: Westegate (a)
SEBASTOPOL Vikings will tackle Epping City in front of a home crowd at St Georges Reserve in the first round of the men's state league three north-west season on Saturday, March 23.
The Vikings are coming off a season in which their placed eighth with eight wins and five draws.
They have their first three games at home and then three of the next four away.
Saturday, March 23: Epping City (h)
Saturday, April 6: Point Cook (h)
Saturday, April 13: Diamond Valley United (h)
Saturday, April 20: Altona North (a)
Saturday, April 27: Laverton (h)
Saturday, May 4: Bundoora United (a)
Saturday, May 11: Brunswick Zebras (a)
Saturday, May 18: Heidelberg Eagles (h)
Saturday, May 25: Sunbury United (a)
Saturday, June 1: Williamstown (h)
Saturday, June 8: Western Eagles (a)
Saturday, June 22: Epping City (a)
Saturday, June 29: Point Cook (a)
Saturday, July 6: Diamond Valley United (a)
Saturday, July 13: Altona North (a)
Saturday, July 20: Laverton (a)
Saturday, July 27: Bundoora United (h)
Saturday, August 10: Brunswick Zebras (h)
Saturday, August 17: Heidelberg Eagles (a)
Saturday, August 24: Sunbury United (h)
Saturday, August 31: Williamstown (a)
Saturday, September 7: Western Eagles (h)
BALLARAT SC continues its men's state league five west journey.
Ballarat will have a round one clash with Lara United at Trekardo Park on Saturday, March 23, and then play its next three fixtures away.
Saturday, March 23: Lara United (h)
Saturday, April 6: Deakin University (a)
Saturday, April 13: Maidstone United (a)
Saturday, April 20: Gisborne (a)
Saturday, April 27: ETA Buffalo Club of Victoria (h)
Saturday, May 4: bye
Saturday, May 11: Wyndham (h)
Saturday, May 18: Bendigo City (a)
Saturday, May 25: Tarneit United (h)
Saturday, June 1: Surfside Waves (h)
Saturday, June 8: Spring Hills (a)
Saturday, June 22: Lara United (a)
Saturday, June 29: Deakin University (h)
Saturday, July 6: Maidstone United (h)
Saturday, July 13: Gisborne (h)
Saturday, July 20: ETA Buffalo Club of Victoria (a)
Saturday, July 27: bye
Saturday, August 10: Wyndham (a)
Saturday, August 17: Bendigo City (h)
Saturday, August 24: Tarneit United (a)
Saturday, August 31: Surfside Waves (a)
Saturday, September 7: Spring Hills (h)
