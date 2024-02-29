The Courier
Dereel fire deemed suspicious as 'massive effort' saves homes, properties

By Michelle Smith
Updated February 29 2024 - 2:42pm, first published 2:41pm
Victoria's emergency services commissioner Rick Nugent, premier Jacinta Allan and incident controller Jarrod Hayse from Forest Fire Management Victoria examine maps of the blazes near Ballarat at the incident control centre in Sebastopol. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Firefighters saved more than 100 homes at Dereel, putting out blazes "on door steps and under pergolas" after a grassfire ignited in catastrophic fire conditions on Wednesday.

Michelle Smith

journalist

