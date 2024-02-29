Dereel fire deemed suspicious as 'massive effort' saves homes, properties

Firefighters saved more than 100 homes at Dereel, putting out blazes "on door steps and under pergolas" after a grassfire ignited in catastrophic fire conditions on Wednesday.
Victoria's emergency services commissioner Rick Nugent revealed the forecast extreme fire weather had tipped over to catastrophic before the blaze took hold just after 6pm, burning through about 110 hectares at the peak of the strong northerly wind and heat.
"It took hold very quickly in to grassland before getting in to bush and then with those hot northerlies that fire was pushed southerly through thick forest and bush that actually saw a lot of spotting forward," he said.
"It was forecast catastrophic in the Wimmera and extreme through all the rest of the western part of the state and as it unfolded ... it was catastrophic right through the western part of the state."
Within 60 minutes of the Dereel fire sparking near Kleins Rd there were 13 or 14 aircraft attacking the flames from above, and 60 to 70 tankers with hundreds of firefighters on the ground protecting homes.
"The advice I had is around 117 homes were protected from being burned, and sadly one outbuilding was lost that we know of at this stage," Mr Nugent said.
"What I've heard from the firefighting crews is they were putting fires out on door steps, on back pergolas, back yards, front yards - the tankers were protecting every property they could and the community can be really pleased we've got such a fantastic firefighting capability in this state."
He thanked the contingent of more than 100 firefighters from New South Wales who travelled to Ballarat to support local firefighting efforts, many of whom were tasked to the Dereel fire.
The cause of the Dereel fire is not yet known and it is being treated as suspicious.
"The cause of the Dereel fire under investigation. We know there was no dry lighting at the time ... we don't believe there were any tractors or other machinery working in the area at the time and at the moment we are treating that fire as suspicious until able to prove differently," Mr Nugent said.
Mr Nugent accompanied Victorian premier Jacinta Allan and emergency services minister Jaclyn Symes on a tour of the Ballarat Incident Control Centre in Sebastopol - the hub from which the emergency response has been coordinated over the past three weeks.
Ms Allan said fire authorities had now deemed the Dereel fire as under control, and the large Bayindeen - Rocky Road fire north west of Ballarat, which has been burning for a week, had been contained.
"That's thanks to the huge amount of work, ... (the) hundreds and hundreds of fire fighters out on the ground and in the air making sure they not only got on top of this fire last week when it broke out and saw so many people from the local community have to evacuate their homes and property," she said.
"But also ... the huge amount of work that went in to preparing for (Wednesday) building containment lines, managing the fire from both the air and on the ground which saw us today to be able to say that fire is now contained."
The Bayindeen-Rocky Road fire has now burned more than 22,000 hectares and has an edge of 165km.
During the extreme fire conditions, which saw wind gusts of up to 74kmh and the temperature hit 35C, there were four outbreaks of the Bayindeen-Rocky Road blaze which firefighters were able to control.
The latest Vic Emergency update, issued at 12.17pm on Thursday, declared the bushfire threat was now reduced and it was safe to return for people who had left their homes due to the Bayindeen - Rocky Road blaze, but warned there could still be some localised fire activity and smoke with aircraft, heavy machinery and firefighters still active in the area.
Ms Allan praised Victorians living in fire-prone regions for their vigilance and their willingness to follow the advice from fire authorities.
"That's three weeks now we have had week after week of extreme weather, heat, high wind and damaging storms," she said.
She also thanked the NSW firefighters whose presence helped not only with extra resources on the ground but in helping manage firefighter fatigue among crews who have been fighting fires back to back over the past three weeks.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.