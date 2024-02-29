BCA to go purple for International Women's Day

PURPLE stumps will be used for Ballarat Cricket Association women's matches on Friday night and also next week as part of the celebrations of International Women's Day.
It promises to be a huge couple of weeks for the women's competition which has expanded this season to be held throughout the entire summer, with final round matches to be play on Friday night and semi-finals to be played next week.
This Sunday the best women's cricketers across Ballarat will gather for the inaugural East v West match.
That game will be used as a selection opportunity for the upcoming Ballarat v Bendigo Cricket Association match, which has been scheduled to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the first ever women's cricket match played in Bendigo in 1874.
The BCA said it was proud to be involved in the International Women's Day celebrations and the upcoming anniversary celebration.
On the park this week the highlight will be the clash between Wendouree and East Ballarat.
The teams sit fourth and fifth on the ladder with Wendouree needing a big win in order to take East's position in the top four.
Golden Point Blue, Ballarat-Redan 1 and Brown Hill Cowgirls all find themselves secure in the top four, but will be looking for wins to head into the semi-finals with confidence.
East Ballarat v Wendouree @ Russell Square
Golden Point Blue v Mount Clear @ Eastern Oval
Golden Point White v Ballarat-Redan 1 @ Alfredton No. 1
Brown Hill v Buninyong @ Brown Hill
