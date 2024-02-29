The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Ballarat cricket

BCA to go purple for International Women's Day

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated February 29 2024 - 3:32pm, first published 3:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
East Ballarat meet Wendouree in what should be a big contest for a top four position.
East Ballarat meet Wendouree in what should be a big contest for a top four position.

PURPLE stumps will be used for Ballarat Cricket Association women's matches on Friday night and also next week as part of the celebrations of International Women's Day.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.