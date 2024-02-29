Ballarat athletes continue to bring home the gold

BALLARAT'S incredible athletics season has continued with a host of medals from the opening weekend of the Victoria State Athletics Championships.
Once again it was the sprinters who stole the show with Grace Kelly, Armani Anderson and Grace Crowe all winning gold medals in the women's under-20, under-18 and under-17 100m respectively.
Shakira Lual won a gold in the women's under-14 400m and World Junior representative Cooper Sherman followed suit, smashing the 46 second barrier in the 400m to claim gold in the open men's 400m. James Pendred then won gold in the 400m men AMB field.
In the field, it was the Hammer throwing families showcasing their ability, brother and sister Alyssa and Leigh Benbow both came away with gold in the hammer. Lucy Fraser also won gold in the under-17 high jump
In the walk, Alanna Peart returned to the track after nearly 12 months away from major competitions with a 2nd place finish in the women's 5000m open walk. Matilda Bennett, (under-16 hammer), Ella Culvenor (under-16 long jump) and Lachlan O'Keefe (under-20 high jump) also took out gold medals.
In all Ballarat took out 12 gold medals from an overall haul of 29 medals across the competition.
The two-week championship will wrap up on Sunday at Albert Park.
