Thief smashes Miners Rest shop window with brick, takes smokes and cash

A thief used a brick to smash the window at the Miners Rest General Store and help himself to cash and cigarettes.
The burglary occurred on the night of January 12, 2024, with the man taking eight packets of cigarettes and a till containing about $2000 from the scene.
A 25-year-old Learmonth man appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday to plead guilty to the theft, following his arrest days after the break-in.
The man will not be named as he avoided a conviction.
Police were able to lift a fingerprint from the broken window of the store, and identified the man via CCTV footage of the incident.
After his arrest, the man admitted to the theft, and even led police to the location of the dumped till in the Miners Rest Community Park.
The man smoked some of the packets of cigarettes and spent a portion of the stolen cash on snacks and beer.
At Thursday's hearing a lawyer acting for the man said he had been at "quite a low point in his life" when he did the burglary.
The man was walking in the area and saw there was no padlock on the till, spurring the "opportunistic" offending, the lawyer said.
The court heard it cost $360 to repair the broken window and $300 to purchase a new till.
Magistrate Jonathan Klestadt said the man had avoided prison due to his lack of criminal priors, early plea and cooperation with police.
"Breaking into a commercial premises at night and stealing property worth more than a couple of thousand dollars is significant criminal activity," the magistrate said.
"If you had a significant criminal record, or if you had otherwise not been as compliant with police requests and directions, this is the sort of behaviour that could result in a term of some months in prison."
The man was placed on a 12-month good behaviour bond, and required to pay a $500 contribution to the court, without conviction.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.