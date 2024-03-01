Ballarat responds to change of fireworks date

Webwords is derived from comments on The Courier's online stories and across its social platforms.
A more appropriate date would be on Australia Day, January the 26th, as it is the official day of celebration for our great country.
- David Morton
The waste of money is evident. The waste of debate within the council is even more so. Australia Day is what most people want. The council need a reminder that they are working for residents.
- Margaret Walsh
New Year's Eve and a street party ... family friendly, Motor City Sounds, local bands. Haven't had anything for years - come on Ballarat, liven up New Year's Eve. Plenty of people come to Ballarat for holidays.
- Ann Kanoa
Rates money going up in smoke. What a waste of money. Guess most people with pets will have to stay home instead of going out to ensure their pets stay safe. Bloody ridiculous.
- Vicki Wilson
Yes! With other family-friendly celebrations as well. Then we won't have to go to Geelong or Bendigo.
Finally! Better than wasting money on them for Summer Sundays.
- Kurt Spokes
We go to Geelong for New Year's Eve fireworks.
- Kim Densley.
Here we go again, council incompetence could not run a chook raffle. Did we not already know there was a historic bridge here? It is named Bridge Street. A river runs under it and has done for many years. It is "common" knowledge. Did we not think after all this time it would need replacing? Yes, infrastructure from the 1950s include asbestos pipes and pits so this would have been expected too.
- Ross Hartley
Over 90% of projects run over budget and overtime as a result of too little caution when the estimates are done and the need to reduce the cost to make them as politically palatable as possible. There is a terrific best-selling business book on the subject called How Big Things Get Done which is worth a read.
- Patrick Hockey
They should never have cut the Redan line. It could have been routed through Winter Valley etc, seeing as that's the main growth area.
- Steve Kemp
Mars Stadium would be ideal to encourage more Melbournians to attend the footy at Mars Stadium. But we still need to fix the bus system too. We need cross town bus services. And possibly a train line out to Buninyong.
- Narelle Dare
Get the Ballarat to Geelong line back up and running.
- Kylie Walker
We don't need any further stations until we have a Geelong to Ballarat service. Prioritising connection should be where money is spent before building new stations and lines.
- Matt Rowe
On the old Skipton line near the new developments at Lucas, about where old Cardigan station used to be. It could then be used as a terminal station instead of Wendouree.
- Graham Ross Jordan
