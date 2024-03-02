How Ballarat stepped up in its time of need

Dear subscribers,
Tomorrow marks one month since Ballarat mother-of-three Samantha Murphy went missing.
Her disappearance made worldwide headlines and locally, has sparked immense concern.
From people discussing her disappearance in the supermarket and on the sidelines at kids' sporting lessons, to women in their pilates class discussing where they feel safe running - it has impacted us all for weeks.
But it also brought together a community in an unprecedented show of support, determined to find answers.
We saw hundreds of the community come out in force for the initial searches that took place, from Black Hill to Buninyong.
Again last weekend - when the public rallied to help find Sam.
Then came a series of bushfires in our community and people pivoted from one chaotic event to the next.
Ross Creek, Smythesdale and Scarsdale came under threat on February 14, with communities evacuated.
Again, their communities rallied.
We saw offers of beds and places to stay; paddocks for livestock, offers of food, clothing and other items for those displaced.
People were conscious of those around them, especially those new to the area, for whom it may have been the first time they had dealt with the threat of bushfire.
Then came the Bayindeen-Rocky Road bushfires burning outside Beaufort at Mount Cole. Once again, people rallied. Schools took in students from neighbouring areas.
Businesses offered coffee and food to those supporting the firefighting efforts.
Fire crews from across the state joined our local crews in trying to protect our communities.
Then again this week. As emergency services prepared Ballarat for an extreme fire danger day, and a base camp was set up in Victoria Park - the community rallied.
One Ballarat business leader posted a public call-out on social media for help to efforts at base camp, supporting 250 to 300 firefighters over the coming fortnight.
And the city did not disappoint. It was heartening to read through the comments as she was inundated with offers from all over to help with food, front-of-house service, cooking and other tasks.
NSW fire crews made the long trek to Ballarat, to support us in our time of need because we've long had a history of supporting them. It speaks volumes about the kind of people we have in our community.
On Thursday, Dr Julia Baird spoke to a room of our business community at the Committee for Ballarat's roundtable dinner. She spoke on the topic of grace and how moments of grace appear as light amongst the darkness.
It was something that resonated with many, who have followed the events of the past month in Ballarat.
We saw it during the pandemic. The way the city comes together is one of Ballarat's greatest attributes. It is also one of the things drawing new families to this community.
Reporter Gwen Liu has spoken to some Ballarat's migrant communities making the city their home. Over the coming weeks, she will tell their stories, painting a picture of how our rapidly-developing city is attracting new residents and who they are.
What we do know is they're coming for our education and job offerings, but also because we have built a reputation of a strong, cohesive and connected community.
Thanks to our loyal readers for your support of our coverage in recent weeks.
We'd like to know what you want to know more about in the community. What questions do you want answered? Reply to this email with your questions.
Until next week,
Emily Sweet
- Acting managing editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.