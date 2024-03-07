Ballarat's new mental health court looks to break offending 'cycle'

It's a familiar sight in many court rooms across regional Victoria - offenders appearing several times a year to answer petty crimes, often lacking the mental faculties to gain any insight into their offending and cycling through prison.
The same offenders are often left awash when outside of the court system, unable to navigate the complex system of support services and disability schemes available to help them get back on the straight and narrow.
A new mental health court starting in Ballarat is aiming to address this issue, with a different approach to sentencing that looks to provide such offenders a way out of their destructive situations.
Beginning on February 22, the Ballarat branch of the Assessment and Referral Court will work with offenders who have mental illness, intellectual disabilities or other neurological impairments to address the underlying causes of their offending.
ARC began in 2010 as part of the Melbourne Magistrates' Court's suite of offender programs, and soon expanded to Frankston, Moorabbin and the Latrobe Valley.
The value of the program was attested to in the findings of the Royal Commission into Victoria's Mental Health System, which recommended its expansion to all major courts across the state.
Ballarat is the third regional site for the project's expansion, after Bendigo got its own ARC in 2023.
The court was founded in response to an over-representation of people with neurological difficulties in custody and the court system.
According to data from the 2022 Royal Commission into Violence, Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation of People with Disability, about 40 per cent of people entering prison in Australia have a mental health condition.
Figures from the Department of Justice and Community Safety also paint a picture of over-representation of people with cognitive impairments in prison system.
In 2023, prisoners with intellectual disabilities made up 4.4 per cent of the Victorian prison population, an increase of 1.8 per cent in 2005.
Between 2007 and 2009 the department tested 196 prisoners and found 42 per cent of male prisoners and 33 per cent of female prisoners had an acquired brain injury.
ARC supervising magistrate Ros Porter said ARC tried to look at offending with a wider lens than the typical criminal hearing - and allow offenders to have some agency in their future.
"A high percentage of people coming to ARC have been cycling in and out of prison, so one of our goals is to work with people to improve their functioning in the community," Magistrate Porter said.
"For example, it is not uncommon to have an individual before the court who has a chronic psychotic condition, and when unwell they have difficulties managing their interactions with individuals - they might become aggressive or angry."
ARC hearings are considerable less formal than the typical Magistrates' Court hearing.
Attendees sit around an oval table - similar to the one used in the Koori Court - and sit eye-to-eye with the magistrate, police prosecutor, support workers and family.
"ARC really is designed to assess people with the most complex circumstances," Magistrate Porter said.
"We are wanting to make sure that people accessing ARC have a substantial reduction in their functional capacity, so in their day to day lives they have particular challenges on how they navigate their lives.
"That also contributes to them being at risk of continuing to be before the court or criminal justice system."
Participants in the ARC are required to attend weekly meetings with a case manager, who works with them to cater a treatment plan for them and link them in with services.
Monthly review sessions in the court room with a magistrate then recap the offenders progress on the program.
"Across time, we work in a very planned way to support the person to really make some big changes in their lives," Magistrate Porter said.
"The process is quite different to mainstream court, in that it allows individuals to have intensive support and provides them with the time to make the changes to reduce offending.
"That includes their overall wellbeing but also contributes to community safety. We might see an overall reduction in family violence offending, a reduction in anti-social behaviour.
"The court process also, through the interactions with the police prosecutor, might support improvements in how authority figures are perceived."
Ballarat ARC will have capacity to work with 25 participants, and will be overseen by Magistrate Guillaume Bailin.
Magistrate Bailin said it was a "privilege" to lead the program in Ballarat.
"A program that has operated for 14 years across the state at various courts and has seen benefits recognised by the Royal Commission in to Mental Health," Magistrate Bailin said.
"ARC provides vital support and accountability for individuals pleading guilty with mental health and cognitive challenges which is designed to make our community safer."
Participants in the program must have a referral and have pleaded guilty to the offending which brought them before the court.
They will then attend an assessment where their suitability will be determined and have their enrollment in the program confirmed by a magistrate.
