Police arrest teens linked to Sturt Street tobacco shop fire

FOUR teenagers have been arrested in the wake of a tobacco shop fire across from Grampians Health Ballarat Base Hospital.
Taskforce Lunar detectives have confirmed the arrests were linked to investigations into a number of incidents under the state's ongoing tobacco wars.
Two boys, aged 14 and 15, and two 16-year-old girls have been arrested at homes in Springvale, Mulgrave and Pakenham at 7am on Friday, March 1, 2024.
A white Isuzu DMax - one of two cars stolen from a southern-eastern suburb on Tuesday, February 27 - was used in attempted arson attack near Bundoora, before being used a day later on the tobacco shop in Sturt Street, about 3.35am.
This was the third Ballarat tobacconist to go up in flames in February but it has been unclear whether these incidents were related.
The Ballarat store and a neighbouring shop were significantly damaged from the latest incident.
Police have confirmed a burnt out car on Eureka Street found soon after the fire was the D Max.
Wednesday had been a Total Fire Ban day for the region.
Victoria Police Detective Inspector Graham Banks, who is part of Taskforce Lunar, said police were hopeful the arrests would offer new lines for investigations.
"We're seeing these syndicates recruit a range of people - including children - to commit incredibly serious and violent offences," Detective Inspector Banks said.
"This remains of significant concern for police, and we will do absolutely everything we can to target those involved in this offending at all levels."
The investigation remains ongoing.
Previously, a tobacconist on Little Bridge Street was targeted in an arson attack on February 1, then two weeks later, another tobacco shop in Bakery Hill was set on fire on February 15, followed by a ram raid at a Curtis Street store the same morning.
Burnt out cars were found in Ballarat Central, understood to be linked to the attacks.
Anyone with information on any organised crime activity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.