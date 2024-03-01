The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police arrest teens linked to Sturt Street tobacco shop fire

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
March 1 2024 - 12:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A scene of the damage to the tobacco and collectables shop on Sturt Street on Wednesday morning, February 28, 2024 . Picture by Lachlan Bence
A scene of the damage to the tobacco and collectables shop on Sturt Street on Wednesday morning, February 28, 2024 . Picture by Lachlan Bence

FOUR teenagers have been arrested in the wake of a tobacco shop fire across from Grampians Health Ballarat Base Hospital.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.