The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Exclusive

'I'm suffering like hell': Victorian hospitals missed 100,000 elective surgeries

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
March 6 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alan Rundell, 69, is one of tens of thousands of Victorians languishing on elective surgery waiting lists that could have vanished if the state's hospitals had met their activity targets. Picture supplied
Alan Rundell, 69, is one of tens of thousands of Victorians languishing on elective surgery waiting lists that could have vanished if the state's hospitals had met their activity targets. Picture supplied

Alan Rundell, 69, is in "excruciating" pain and becoming addicted to pain killers. He's one of tens of thousands of Victorians whose surgeries have been delayed while hospitals pocketed $1 billion for procedures they haven't delivered.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Victorian state correspondent

Correspondent covering key issues across regional Victoria, based in Melbourne.

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.