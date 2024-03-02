The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Education
Education

Big Steps foundation photographs tell the tale of a changing Ballarat

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated March 3 2024 - 9:56am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Invermay Primary School's 2024 prep class (from back left) Clark, Connor, Harper, Kaiani and (front) Frankie, Alice, and Noah. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Invermay Primary School's 2024 prep class (from back left) Clark, Connor, Harper, Kaiani and (front) Frankie, Alice, and Noah. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Ballarat's littlest learners are providing the perfect snapshot of how the the city is growing and where young families are choosing to settle.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.