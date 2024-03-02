Big Steps foundation photographs tell the tale of a changing Ballarat

Ballarat's littlest learners are providing the perfect snapshot of how the the city is growing and where young families are choosing to settle.
Changes in the number of prep, or foundation students, photographed for The Courier's Big Steps, Little Feet publication show rapid growth in the city's west and a small decrease in some schools in Ballarat's central and inner northern suburbs.
They also tell a story of burgeoning numbers choosing to enrol at some of the city's large independent and Catholic schools.
This year there are more than 1829 foundation students starting their school careers across the Ballarat region. That's the number of children photographed this year by The Courier's team of photographers for the annual and much-anticipated Big Steps, Little Feet feature which will be published on Wednesday March 6.
The true number is foundation students enrolled at the region's 75 government, independent and Catholic primary schools is actually higher, around 1930, with some children absent on photo day or not having permission to be photographed.
Invermay Primary School's foundation class of 2024, at just seven pupils, is the second smallest group over the past eight years and just half the number who started at the school in 2023. The number of preps at the school each year has fluctuated between five and 14 since 2017.
This year the largest number of preps photographed at the one school is at Ballarat Clarendon College where 92 preps are learning in their classrooms - more than 45 per cent more than they educated in 2017.
Delacombe Primary School is close behind with 90, almost double the number they had just eight years ago, and Lucas Primary School opened in 2020 with 21 preps among its 79 pupils and this year has a prep year level alone of at least 80 - both driven by the massive growth of new housing estates in Winter Valley, Lucas and Delacombe that now house hundreds of families but did not exist a few years ago.
Black Hill Primary and Ballarat North Primary School have also seen reductions, having been among the schools with the largest prep intakes from 2017 to 2019 but smaller numbers of prep enrolments in the past few years.
Numbers at some of the smaller schools on Ballarat's outskirts fluctuate but received a boost with new families moving in during the COVID pandemic.
