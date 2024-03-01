Take a closer look at where our future leaders get an 'uncomfortable' start

Participants often talk of wanting greater connections with others and to the community, or honing their leadership skills.
For those outside Ballarat's 500-odd strong alumni, it can be hard to grasp exactly what Future Shapers is about unless they have seen the transformation and fresh perspective of a participant up close.
Committee for Ballarat's Future Shapers - formerly known as Leadership Ballarat and Western Region - is about to enter its 19th year and, despite state government funding cuts, has been able to go forward pretty much business as usual.
As a new cohort begins this week, here is a look at what Future Shapers is all about:
An experiential community leadership program for people wanting to understand the Ballarat community deeper and with greater perspective while also developing their own strengths.
This is not an executive management-style program, but one in which participants evolve in undertaking leadership projects by tackling some of the biggest issues facing Ballarat.
In 2023, group projects focused on promoting employment potential for prisoners after release, launching a campaign to make basic workplace changes for inclusion, creating an awards ceremony to recognise hidden community heroes, and forming an exhibition of safe spaces to spark discussion on family violence awareness.
The new cohort will form their own projects, based on their interests or evolving issues.
Future Shapers is designed to equip participants with knowledge and skills they can take back to their workplace.
All kinds. The program has traditionally drawn on people from a wide cross-section of industry and personal backgrounds in the region.
Western Bulldogs engagement manager Campbell Waring has signed on for Future Shapers 2024.
Mr Waring has worked in the sports industry, predominantly in cricket and football at a community level, and wants to take a bigger look at the region in which he lives and works.
He had heard a little about the program and had known Committee for Ballarat chief executive Michael Poulton as a university lecturer.
Family and work commitments had been why Mr Waring was delaying looking into the program until, after talking with colleagues, he decided it was time to take the plunge.
"I'm looking forward to honing my leadership skills. I've been wanting to give back in the community and make more connections and the big thing is being involved with people from other industries," Mr Waring said.
"I want to get a little bit out if my sporting bubble.
"Community has been part of my role in cricket and now at the Bulldogs but I hope Future Shapers will help do this at a deeper level on issues."
The Bulldogs host a suite of community development programs in Ballarat, including holistic men's and women's health initiatives and a children's literacy program.
Mr Waring said he has always enjoyed sitting in on the Bulldogs' youth leadership project and listening to young people engage with different community leaders.
He was confident Future Shapers would be similar in many ways, prompting him to think bigger on issues affecting the region.
Western Bulldogs Ballarat business development manager Kate Davis has been a "big advocate", too Mr Waring said. The hospitality identity is a graduate of Future Shapers' predecessor LBWR in the class of 2013.
From its foundations in 2006, Committee for Ballarat's emerging leaders program has promoted community action rather than mere social awareness.
Program days take participants right to the heart of places and issues.
The Courier was a founding member of the program and has put more than a dozen employees through the program.
FLASHBACK:
The program, as LBWR then Future Shapers, has long been funded under Regional Development Victoria.
This funding dried up in 2023 and was not renewed.
Committee for Ballarat has instead turned back to a stronger focus on employer partners and scholarship providers and support from Committee to offer 18 positions in the 2024 program.
Community Bank Buninyong and Rotary Club of Ballarat West have come on board in 2024 to help boost scholarships and allow spots for those who might otherwise be unable to afford participation. Scholarships have often been taken up by participants in not for profit or community organisations or sole traders.
Participant-led community projects are again at the fore as has increasingly become a part of the program since 2021 in a revamp to become Future Shapers.
A trip to Canberra has long been an annual highlight with participants hosted by Ballarat federal MP and now-government minister Catherine King. The 2024 group will return to Canberra and parliament house this year.
Future Shapers' 10-month program opens this week with a retreat that features a trip to state parliament, hosted by Wendouree MP Juliana Addison. An audience with Victorian deputy premier Ben Carroll has been pencilled in.
One of the most through-provoking experiences in the program has long been a visit to His Majesty's Prison Langi Kal Kal in Trawalla. This visit sparked a group project in 2023 exploring opportunities for prisoners after release,
Experiential community leadership programs can help build more connected, bigger-thinking cities, preliminary research focusing on Ballarat has shown.
LBWR 2013 graduate Adrian Misseri undertook the study as part of his Masters of Business Administration studies, speaking to program participants from between 2007 to 2022.
Mr Misseri found changes from the program were not about immediate headline impacts or fast-tracked careers, but a general want to be more involved and a greater understanding of the community and others' perspectives.
"It's important people take what they have learnt and that leadership does not end once you're given the tools - it's what you do with it," Mr Misseri has said.
"Value comes from that understanding you have when given another perspective.
"...Regional [community leadership] programs are very important because regional areas each have their own unique culture and community. We need to foster leaders who have an understanding that those outside the community don't really have."
Committee for Ballarat Future Shapers program lead Adele Nairn said the impact on this city, as a regional community, was "palpable" and this was "magnified in the workplace".
"What we know for sure is that leadership capacity developed in the complex community arena, where we challenge Future Shapers to explore and assess the impact they can make on the wicked social issues of our time, delivers an amplified impact back to the businesses and organisations that invest in their development," Ms Nairn said.
Curiosity, confidence and connections is the Future Shapers' mantra.
