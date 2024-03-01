New vehicle, new building: Trentham getting ambulance booster

Trentham will soon have an improved ambulance service, with construction now under way on a new building on Station Street.
According to a state government release, the current Community Emergency Response Team will transition into an Ambulance Community Officers facility, and volunteers will be offered positions in the new ACO team.
This team will include paid "on-call" first responders, the release states, who are "locally based first responders trained to provide advanced first aid in small rural and remote communities where ambulance caseloads are generally lower".
The new facility will include more space, a training room, rest areas, and areas for a new ambulance and parking with security upgrades.
A new ambulance vehicle will also be assigned to Trentham for the ACO team.
The state government also noted demand was increasing in the region.
Elsewhere in Hepburn Shire, work is continuing on the Creswick Trails project, with the community invited to help name sections of the 60km mountain bike park.
Hepburn Shire Council will also begin building lighting at Victoria Park reserve in Daylesford, which will enable night training for footballers and netballers.
The works were partly funded through Sport and Recreation Victoria, as well as council, and $20,000 from the Daylesford Football Netball Club.
A permit application has also been submitted to Heritage Victoria for landscaping works at Daylesford's Wombat Hill Botanic Gardens, to improve the area around the historic Pioneers Lookout Tower.
