Parking changes a 'relief' for Armstrong Street businesses

One iconic Ballarat trader has called a change in the CBD's parking times a "step in the right direction".
City of Ballarat council announced on Friday, March 1, it would introduce 5-minute pick-up/drop-off parks in Armstrong Street North, Lydiard Street and Mair Street.
The council's post on Facebook announced the changes on a trial basis.
Campanas Deli's Serge Campana said traders sat down with the council in November 2023 calling for changes when it came to parking for the popular eatery locations.
Four months later, following a petition for parking changes, the drop-off parking has been announced.
"It's going to benefit a lot of businesses and a lot of the community trying to duck in and out of various streets," he said.
"I'm sure other businesses may catch on and think it would work in their area as well.
"We want more than just drop-off/pick-up zones but it's a great start."
Mr Campana said traders wanted to see all-day parking removed and extending the times parking to 7pm rather than 5.30pm.
"It's a step in the right direction," he said.
"Many traders were relieved we are being listened to."
Mr Campana said the council held a meeting with the traders in February to announce the 5-minute parking trial and the possibility of more strategies on the way.
The 5-minute parking doesn't require drivers to use the meter or the parking app CelloPark - all you need to do is adhere to the 5-minute limit.
