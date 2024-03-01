The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Council

Parking changes a 'relief' for Armstrong Street businesses

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated March 1 2024 - 3:56pm, first published 3:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Serge Campana on Armstrong Street. File photo
Serge Campana on Armstrong Street. File photo

One iconic Ballarat trader has called a change in the CBD's parking times a "step in the right direction".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta specialises in local government and court stories. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.