Aquatic centre praised for efforts to be a safe place

Ballarat's LGBTQIA+ community says the council's Inclusion Plan has made the community more accessible at council-run facilities.
A year on since councillors passed the Inclusion Plan, its 12-month implementation report was presented to the council on February 28.
In the first year, many of the one and two year actions, such as auditing inclusivity training, has been completed.
Administrator for social media page Rainbow Ballarat and chief executive for not-for-profit Tiny Pride Ange Elson said it was actions and training for council facilities like Ballarat Aquatic and Leisure Centre (BALC) that have really made a difference to the LGBTQIA+ community.
Tiny Pride also worked with the council to roll out training that is LGBTIQA+ specific to customer facing staff at the BALC, the Art Gallery and Visitor Economy.
Ms Elson said the council's work had been "excellent".
"Everybody talks about rates and roads and rubbish, but Ballarat council actually has a mandate to care for the citizens of the city in terms of their health and wellbeing," she said.
Ms Elson and her partner decided to move to Ballarat because of its inclusion and it being a safe place for the LGBTQIA+ community.
"We're the fifth largest community of LGBTQIA+ people by LGA in the state, there's over 10,000 of us here in the city," she said.
"We're actually a really important community group to engage with to ensure that council services are working for."
During the meeting where the report was presented, councillor Daniel Moloney and Belinda Coates both praised the work by council workers.
"Our staff who have done an incredible job in helping to make the workplace and the city broadly an inclusive place for our communities," Cr Moloney said.
"I also to pass on my thanks again to the LGBTQIA + advisory community for their ongoing support and advice that helped us navigate questions from time-to-time and embrace issues of importance to the local community."
He also highlighted the work at BALC.
"They've taken a place that was a concerning environment and they've made it a welcoming place by genuinely listening, genuinely engaging and taking on feedback," Cr Moloney said.
"It's important to make council facilities accessible to all people."
Cr Coates said there was much to be proud of with the inclusion plan.
She said the work had been really rewarding and the LGBTQIA+ Advisory Committee had "hit the ground running".
Cr Coates said cultural change thanks to training was great.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.