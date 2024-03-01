Crossing works finally begin on city's shared path

Ballarat pedestrians and cyclists will soon be able to enjoy unobstructed travel along the Sturt Street Shared Path after works to build a crossing at Dawson Street finally commenced.
In the last week of February 2024, workers could be seen laying foundations and pouring cement to create a ramp along the Sturt Street median path near Dawson Street.
The works will complete City of Ballarat's Sturt Street Shared Path which will allow commuters uninterrupted travel along Sturt Street between Grenville Street and Pleasant Street.
Originally set for completion in mid-2022, the final stage of the Sturt Street shared path has been plagued by delays.
In February 2022, the Department of Transport told The Courier they were finalising plans to install a pedestrian crossing at the intersection, which remained untouched for about the next two years.
Without the crossing, anyone using the path was forced to move from the median strip to the Sturt Street pavement, before crossing Dawson Street and then returning onto the shared path again.
Ballarat commuters described this "missing link" as frustrating when talking to The Courier in December 2023, and something that deterred them from using the path.
Ballarat Bicycle Users Group member Brendan McNally said he was happy to see the long awaited works commence, but there were still further improvements which could be made to the path.
"It will be good, and I'm quite confident that once that's done and people are aware, for sure that's going to improve usage," he said.
"But then again, I hate to be a skeptic, the fact the lights are all button operated, they default to if you're not there you can't continue.
"In this day and age it's so simple for those to be automatically activated by a sensor."
When contacted for comment, City of Ballarat did not provide a specific timeline on when the project would be completed, but The Courier understands works will finish in the coming weeks.
The Sturt Street shared path is part of the City of Ballarat's Cycling Action Plan which aims to encourage more people to ride bikes in the city by creating a cohesive network of bike paths.
