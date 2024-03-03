The Courier
BHBR REVIEW | Sebastopol, Victoria set for final of BHBR after a weekend of upsets


By Greg Gliddon
Updated March 3 2024 - 6:11pm, first published 5:46pm
Noel Verlinden of Victoria (right) celebrates with Barry Clark as Victoria booked itself a place in the BHBR grand final. Picture by Adam Trafford
TWO huge upsets have set-up the most unlikely of Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region grand finals with Sebastopol set to face Victoria for the title next weekend.

