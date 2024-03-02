Four children facing serious charges after tobacco shop arson arrests

Four teenagers arrested for their alleged involvement in a Sturt Street tobacco shop fire are facing a number of serious allegations after being charged by police.
Police arrested two boys aged 14 and 15, and two 16-year-old girls at homes in Springvale, Mulgrave and Pakenham on March 1, 2024.
The teenagers were arrested in relation to the alleged arson of a Ballarat tobacco shop two days earlier as well as for allegedly setting fire to a Mill Park restaurant, and for an aggravated burglary in Wonga Park.
A 16-year-old Pakenham girl will remain in custody after being charged with two counts of criminal damage by fire, conduct endangering life, conduct endangering serious injury, and theft of motor vehicle.
The other three teenagers recieved bail and will appear at a children's court at a later date.
Of the group that recieved bail, a Springvale boy, 15, was charged with two counts of aggravated burglary, three counts of handling stolen goods, car theft and possession of a prohibited weapon.
While a 14-year-old Mulgrave boy has been charged with aggravated burglary and car theft, and a Mulgrave girl, 16, will face a single charge of car theft.
Victoria Police said the group allegedly stole a white Isuzu D Max and a silver Ford ranger from a property in Wonga Park during the night of February 20, 2024.
About 3.40am on February 27, the stolen Isuzu D Max was then allegedly used in the attempted arson of a Mill Park restaurant, before being used a day later on the Sturt Street tobacco shop.
The car was later found burnt out on Eureka Street.
The shop was the third Ballarat tobacconist to be set alight in the past month.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.