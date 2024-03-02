The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Four children facing serious charges after tobacco shop arson arrests

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
March 2 2024 - 3:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police stand outside a burn out tobacco shop on Sturt Street on February 28, 2024. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Police stand outside a burn out tobacco shop on Sturt Street on February 28, 2024. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Four teenagers arrested for their alleged involvement in a Sturt Street tobacco shop fire are facing a number of serious allegations after being charged by police.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.