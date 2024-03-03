Hot, windy February sees eight days above 30 degrees

February has been the hottest month in Ballarat in at least a year, with an average temperature of 26.9 degrees in 2024, as several fires broke out in the region.
February brought eight days of temperatures above 30 degrees with the hottest day on Sunday, February 4, where the mercury hit 36.3 degrees.
Tuesday, February 13, brought a maximum of 35.3 degrees and maximum wind gusts of 83kmh. It also saw a bushfire break out at Staffodrshire Reef, south-east of Newtown, burning into the Ross Creek State Forest and forced the evacuation of nearby towns including Ross Creek, Scarsdale, Newtown and Smythesdale.
Thursday, February 22, the second hottest day of the month - recording a maximum of 35.5 degrees - was also a day of extreme fire conditions for the region, recording wind gusts of more than 60kmh - prompting a Total Fire Ban to be issued.
It also saw the Bayindeen-Rocky Road fire break out on the western side of the Mount Buangor State Park, north-west of Beaufort, quickly turning into a dangerous blaze fanned by winds pushing the fire east over the ranges and in the path of towns and homes including in Raglan and Beaufort.
The fire continued to burn into yet another extreme fire danger day on Wednesday, February 28, where the city reached a maximum temperature of 35.2 degrees and again hit by wind gusts of 76kmh.
February 28 was a major concern for authorities fighting the Bayindeen-Rocky Road fire, but hard work in preparation for the day kept the blaze relatively contained.
Another fire, which sparked in Dereel later the same day also forced the evacuation of residents as firefighters rushed to fight the blaze - their efforts saving more than 100 homes.
Victoria's emergency services commissioner Rick Nugent revealed the forecast extreme fire weather had tipped over to catastrophic before the blaze took hold just after 6pm, burning through about 110 hectares at the peak of the strong northerly wind and heat.
There are more hot days to come in March, with Tuesday, March 5 and Friday, March 8, forecast for a top of 30 degrees, while Saturday, March 9, is - at this stage - heading for a top of 34 degrees.
