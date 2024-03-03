The Courier
The Courier
Festival sells out as thousands flock to support Victorian treaty

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated March 3 2024 - 4:40pm, first published 4:27pm
Makayla, Tanisha, Andrew, Kelanee, Jaala, Zaarah and Kiewa at Treaty Day Out on March 2, 2024 in Ballarat. Picture by Adam Trafford
Makayla, Tanisha, Andrew, Kelanee, Jaala, Zaarah and Kiewa at Treaty Day Out on March 2, 2024 in Ballarat. Picture by Adam Trafford

A sold out crowd of more than 3000 people have descended on Ballarat's City Oval to see pop star Jessica Mauboy and some of Australia's best Indigenous artists perform in support of a Victorian treaty.

BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

