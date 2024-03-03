Festival sells out as thousands flock to support Victorian treaty

A sold out crowd of more than 3000 people have descended on Ballarat's City Oval to see pop star Jessica Mauboy and some of Australia's best Indigenous artists perform in support of a Victorian treaty.
"Wadawurrung country is what we're standing on, it's so deadly to be here ... I truly am proper grateful to be here tonight," Mauboy said during a pause in her performance.
"I'm super grateful to treaty, to all the deadly mob who put this together, who allowed us to come together and share as one, bring that story, have good laugh, have good sing.
"More important is to know yourself, know where you came from, it's so important, and I'm glad we get to do that right here tonight."
The headline act for Treaty Day Out 2024, Mauboy played some of her most popular songs including "Give you Love", "Little things" and "Never be the Same".
The Darwin born performer also took pauses during the night to talk to, receive gifts from, and take photos with a legion of adoring young fans.
Organised by the First Peoples' Assembly of Victoria, Treaty Day Out is an annual festival which raises awareness and support for the development of a treaty between the state government and Indigenous peoples.
The March 2 event was the first time the festival was held on Wadawurrung country in Ballarat, and the crowd of 3500 was the largest regional attendance in Treaty Day Out history, eclipsing previous totals in Shepparton and Bendigo.
In addition to headliner Mauboy, the 2024 lineup included some of the nation's most popular Indigenous acts such as electronic music duo Electric Fields, hip hop group 3% and RnB musician Mo'Ju.
But for Ballarat's Indigenous community, and for those who travelled to the city from across the country, the event was about so much more than just the music.
For Torres Strait Islander Tevita Topui and his wife Bonnie Topui the festival was an opportunity for them to share their culture with their two children and support the push for a Victorian treaty.
"It's important to show our kids the importance of culture and tradition and who else is around, sadly often in Ballarat you don't see many other dark faces walking around," Mr Topui said.
"We don't care if you're black, white, brown, or yellow, join in and be a part of it, just respect our traditions and try and learn from the elders and people here.
"Everyone here has their own story, everyone has their own reason why we should support treaty."
First Peoples' Assembly of Victoria head of engagement and communications Amy Rust told The Courier it was important to keep pursuing treaty negotiations, especially after the disappointment of the Voice to Parliament referendum.
"The referendum was really hard, not just the result, but a lot of the misinformation probably for six to 12 months before the referendum about what The Voice would mean," she said.
"There were a lot of convoluted messages with what that is with treaty, and it muddies the waters a little bit, but we've got a willing state government here, and they're really committed to treaty and getting the job done."
Ms Rust, who is a Kokatha woman, said the festival had been a resounding success in 2024, with Ballarat the first location to sell out in the event's four year history.
She said sales data had indicated the event was well supported by people in Ballarat as well as those travelling from other parts of the country.
One of those who travelled to Ballarat was Gamilaroi man Sean Whitfield, who said he had come from New South Wales to support mob and treaty and listen to Indigenous artists.
"We've got nothing like this up there [New South Wales] I'm taking all of this back, this mob down here is far more advanced than us, we've got to catch up," he said.
"It's unique, if you look around New South Wales and Queensland there's nothing that highlights treaty as the message, this year has give me the realisation that this is what should be happening, especially after The Voice."
