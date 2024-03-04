BHBR PREVIEW | City Oval and Midlands to clash for last grand final position

WEBBCONA awaits the winner of Tuesday's Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region pennant season, with reigning premiers City Oval to clash with Midlands for the last spot in next week's grand final.
The two squads have taken different routes to Tuesday's showdown with Midlands qualifying after a thrilling semi-final win over Buninyong last week, while City Oval fell to Webbcona, but earned the second chance due to their dominant season.
The two sides were due to clash in round one, but the match was called off due to wet weather. When they finally did get an opportunity to meet, it was Midlands that got the job done by eight shots.
On that occasion it was Midlands by eight shots in a two-rinks-to-one win. Leading the charge that day was David Speechley. He skippered his team to a 20-12 win. The other two rinks were split at four shots each.
City Oval finished as the top team after the home-and-away season, but as we saw with BMS being eliminated at the weekend from the Saturday pennant, finishing on top is one thing, playing off in a grand final is something completely different.
Last week, City Oval was close for most of the contest against Webbcona, before Webbcona pulled away late to record a 71-61 win.
City Oval could only manage one rink win last week, an impressive 27-19 win for Chris Smith, but Webbcona dominated the other two rinks with big wins to both Sarah Braybrook and Leah McArthur forcing the minor premiers into the do-or-die match-up.
The conditions will also play a part in this one with warm weather predicted at Victoria.
Division 1 - City Oval v Midlands @ Victoria
Division 2 - Smeaton v Invermay @ Buninyong
Division 3 - Victoria v Smeaton @ Buninyong
Division 4 - Ballarat East v Smeaton @ Victoria
Division 5 - Balarat North b Invermay @ Buninyong
