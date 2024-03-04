The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

BHBR PREVIEW | City Oval and Midlands to clash for last grand final position

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
March 4 2024 - 11:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Robinson of City Oval
Ian Robinson of City Oval

WEBBCONA awaits the winner of Tuesday's Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region pennant season, with reigning premiers City Oval to clash with Midlands for the last spot in next week's grand final.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.