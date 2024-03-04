All the action on the lake from the State Championships

Check out these amazing photos by The Courier's own Adam Trafford at the Rowing Victoria State Championships at Lake Wendouree at the weekend.
Crews from across the state competed, including several familiar faces from Ballarat.
Ballarat Clarendon College's boy's crew, which ran a close second in last weekend's Head of the Lake, took home the coxed four open division one championship, followed by Ballarat High School.
Head of the Lake girls' winner Ballarat Clarendon had to settle for second in its final.
Ballarat crews, including the Wendouree Ballarat Rowing Club, won 19 gold medals across the weekend.
