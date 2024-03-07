How Ballarat's Filipino community is finding its place

The growing Filipino community has faced issues in finding their place in Ballarat and they are helping each other in their cultural way.
Former intercultural ambassador and Filipino-Australian Association of Ballarat member Rose Boquida said the city has tried to promote everyone to be accepted regardless of where they come from.
"Now, there is a big difference," Mrs Boquida said.
"[But] we are not there yet."
The obstacle is many people only talk about good things instead of problems needing to be solved, she said.
The Courier analysed the latest Australian census data, showing Ballarat's population of people speaking Filipino at home in 2021 increased about five times more than in 2006.
Filipino-Australian Association of Ballarat president Gersem Wardlaw said the group's members consist mainly of skilled workers, international students, and partner visa holders.
Mrs Boquida married an Australian man and then moved from Balmoral to Ballarat in 1994 after migrating to Australia in 1991.
"There was no future for me there. There was no work," she said.
In the past, many Filipinos stayed in the country "as wives of Australian people", including her, but the situation has changed, Mrs Boquida said.
An influx of Filipino skilled workers, like nurses, have been hired in Ballarat in the last few years, she said.
The population of Filipino speakers in the Ballarat hospital sector has increased over 16 times in the past 10 years, according to an analysis of 2021 census data by The Courier.
Efraim Ortega, 32, is an aged-care student at Federation University. He said all his classmates are international students.
Arriving in Ballarat last April, he said the city will be an easier place for him to find employer sponsorship in the future.
The current problem is accommodation in town as more people arrive, Mrs Boquida said.
Rosemarie Consignado, studying for her master's degree at Federation University, has lived in the university's accommodation with her husband for seven months. Her current rent is $308 per week.
She told The Courier that some of her friends moved out from the student accommodation after a recent rent increase.
Ballarat's vacancy rate dropped to 1.1 per cent last September, according to CoreLogic's latest Quarterly Rental Review.
CoreLogic economist Kaytlin Ezzy previously said the rental availability had been tightening in Ballarat.
New migrants, especially international students, without Australian rental history, bank statements and references will "get nothing" in the rental market, Mrs Boquida said.
What exists is six or seven people living in one house, she added.
"Where is the privacy? " she said.
As president of the association, Mrs Wardlaw said she had seen many cases of domestic violence in international marriages between Filipinos and people from other cultures.
"Emotionally disturbed, physically disturbed, mentally disturbed - there is a culture shock within the relationship," she said.
Australian relationships are often more "independent", which conflicts with the more traditional view of marriage that many Filipinos expect, she added.
But the growing community plays a vital role to guide them and provide a sense of belonging, she said.
"Let them go outside the house and participate in [activities]. Otherwise, worries and depression might surprise you," she said.
Despite these issues, the Filipino community in Ballarat is well connected under their Bayanihan culture - a spirit of communal unity and cooperation.
The association visited new arrivals' houses to make them feel "welcome", "secured" and "belonged" in Ballarat, said Mrs Wardlaw.
Events are organised in the community occasionally, and they enjoy traditional Filipino food - pork adobo, sinigang and fired fish together, said Mrs Consignado.
Under the association's introduction, Mr Ortega knew a Filipino family and secured a place called home in Ballarat.
"Reach out to them. They are there to help you out," said Mr Ortega.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; MensLine 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800RESPECT 1800 737 732.
