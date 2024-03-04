Western Bulldogs expand 'Sons' back into Wendouree

SONS of the West will venture back into Wendouree for the first time in years in a bid to once more reach more Ballarat men.
Jason Fletcher said the Western Bulldogs-led program gave him the "nudge" he had not realised how much he needed in life.
Mr Fletcher, who signed up for Sons in 2023, can hardly wait to get back in action for another season of the holistic men's health program which kicks off this week.
"During COVID [pandemic] and working from home with less movement in my day, I knew it was time to get moving again and doing something.
"An added bonus is the health talks at the beginning of each session. These were fascinating."
A discussion on mental resilience and mental fitness "hit home" most for Mr Fletcher, who said many men he knew had particularly through the pandemic.
"I knew within minutes this was a great decision I had made and this was a great environment," Mr Fletcher said.
"This is the nudge you need to get off the couch and it's an easy way to get more involved in the community - it's not like you're signing up for a 12-month gym membership because it's only a few weeks."
Sons of the West marked its 10th anniversary in 2024 and has been part of the region since 2016 in the months after the Bulldogs adopted this city.
The men's program has long run in Sebastopol, with other sessions running in the wider region - including Wendouree - before the pandemic.
In Ballarat, Sons of the West had evolved a tradition in which participants tend to stay in touch and try new sports together.
Sessions are broken into two halves, a community health discussion and an exercise component with a half-time huddle.
Mr Fletcher said he appreciated how men could move up and down exercise groups depending on ability or activities for the day.
Wendouree Neighbourhood Centre has stepped back into the action, with a season kicking off on March 5.
The centre will host a weekly morning session on Tuesdays, while the Sebastopol program based at Phoenix Community College will run on Wednesday evenings.
While the program has been developed by Western Bulldogs Community Foundation, and has been rolled out across Melbourne's western suburbs, the Ballarat programs have been delivered with Sport Central to ensure a better fit for this community.
Sons of the West is part of a suite of community programs the foundation offers in Ballarat, including a youth project, Koori youth leadership Nallei Jerring and Bulldogs Read to promote children's literacy.
Almost 40 Ballarat men graduated from the program in 2023.
The program's expansion in the region matches sister program Daughters of the West, which has also been growing in the city. Mr Fletcher has already convinced his wife and his friend's wife to give the Daughters program a go.
