The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Police hunt for wanted man Shaik Rezwan Karim

By Staff Reporters
Updated March 4 2024 - 3:19pm, first published 2:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shaik Rezwan Karim. Picture from Victoria Police
Shaik Rezwan Karim. Picture from Victoria Police

Police are searching for a man known to frequent Ballarat to answer warrants on bail and theft offences.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.