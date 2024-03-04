Police hunt for wanted man Shaik Rezwan Karim

Police are searching for a man known to frequent Ballarat to answer warrants on bail and theft offences.
A warrant has been issued for Shaik Rezwan Karim, a 41-year-old who is also known to frequent Coburg, with police seeking public assistance to find him.
He is described as 175cm tall with a thin build, olive complexion, and dark hair.
Investigators have released an image of Karim in the hope someone may be able to provide information on his current whereabouts.
Anyone with other information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
