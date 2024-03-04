'Another man?': Guilty plea after stalking terror

A father-of-two has been convicted of stalking after he spent several months creeping around the home of a woman he briefly dated and watching her perform sex acts on another man.
Todd Eppingstall, 43, pleaded guilty to a single charge of stalking in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on March 4, 2024.
According to a police summary, Eppingstall and the victim went on a "handful" of dates in 2023, after which time she ended the relationship.
Despite this, Eppingstall messaged the woman in 2023 to ask if she wanted him to stay at her East Ballarat home while she was away on holiday, which she declined.
About 8.21pm on August 3, while at home with another man, the victim received a text from Eppingstall, which asked her who the person sitting next to her was.
Three days later, Eppingstall messaged the victim to say he had seen her perform a sex act with a man on her couch while being watched by her cat.
He was then captured by neighbouring CCTV cameras during the night of November 23 entering the woman's property with a T-shirt covering his head, before looking into a car and proceeding to peer into her home.
On this occasion, the woman received a Snapchat from Eppingstall which asked "another man?"
Following this incident the 43-year-old was arrested by police.
When questioned, he told officers he had attended the victim's home during a period of poor mental health where he had been struggling to sleep.
During the interview, he also said he hadn't received proper closure when the relationship was ended by the victim.
This is very concerning behaviour, there have been three really concerning episodes where you've been observing the house and observing the behaviour of the complainant.- Magistrate Michelle Mykyotwycz
Eppingstall's defence lawyer Mogahid Ahmed said his client admitted to acting stupidly, and had taken it upon himself to enrol in a men's behaviour change program, which had been an "enlightening" experience.
Mr Ahmed also said his client had two children, and had been a long-term employee for a Ballarat manufacturer, but had to stop working in 2022 owing to mental health issues.
He said Eppingstall now worked as a cleaner.
Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz said stalking was a very serious offence, but Eppingstall had taken promising steps towards rehabilitation by seeking help from family violence support services.
"This is very concerning behaviour, there have been three really concerning episodes where you've been observing the house and observing the behaviour of the complainant," she said.
Eppingstall was convicted and sentenced to a 12 month good behaviour undertaking where he must continue to engage with family violence support services.
Affected by this story? There is help available.
You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292.
Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.