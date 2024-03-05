'Minimal effort' in carpark traction, says business owner

The next set of new free car parks promised by the state government in 2018 are now being used, but questions remain on where the next set will go.
Traders in Ballarat's food precincts have spent months pushing for changes when it comes to parking reaching a small win with trial five-minute pick-up/drop-off parks.
Campana's Deli's Serge Campana said the traders wanted to see more when it came to parking, in order to boost the area and the surrounding small businesses.
One thing, he said, was the state governments 2018 election promise for 1000 free car parks.
"The state government promised and it hasn't been fulfilled," he said.
"There has been minimal effort in creating new car spaces for everyone - that's for the community, customers and business owners."
Mr Campana said the central business area had lost carparks, such as the car park where the new OfficeWorks now sits in Creswick Road.
"In this vicinity, we've lost over 300 car parks," he said.
So far, in six-years, the state government has built 147 car parks, and 400 more are planned at the Ballarat Base Hospital, out of the promised 1000.
This includes 65 spaces at White Flat Oval, 48 at Havelock Street and 34 spaces at Market Street in Ballarat.
The construction of a further 400 spaces at the Ballarat Base Hospital commenced in late 2023 and the car park is due for completion in 2024.
This leaves Ballarat with 547 new car parks - and 453 short of 1000.
Previously, a feasibility study was completed for more parking at Federation University's SMB campus.
A Victorian government spokesperson was unable to confirm if Ballarat was getting the total 1000 carparks promised.
"We are currently assessing all options to deliver more free spaces," they said.
When it came to the council looking to further changes in parking for the food precinct, like removing some all-day parking or extending the time limits to 7pm , there were no "immediate plans".
City of Ballarat growth and development director Natalie Robertson said the new five-minute zones will be trialled and assessed in the coming months.
"We are continually monitoring the parking situation in the CBD and striving to find a balance that best suits the diverse range of businesses, as well as adapting to the needs of the broader community," she said.
"At this stage there are no immediate plans to change Ballarat's all-day parking rules. The results of the five-minute pick-up/drop-off parking zones trial and ongoing analysis of parking within the CBD will inform any future changes that are needed."
