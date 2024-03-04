Eyes on a digital future for Ballarat's biggest Men's Shed

Ballarat's biggest Men's Shed has its eyes on future developments to ensure its important community connections can continue to grow.
Changes are on the way for Ballarat East Men's Shed, which has secured funding for facility upgrades.
President Steve Andrusiak said he has his eyes on a digital future, including how Microsoft computer software and artificial intelligence can help keep their membership database up to date.
"We're not going to be around forever, our age group is about 60 upwards," he said.
"We have to show people out there that by going digital we are able to keep up with demand and ... get an accurate description of our daily and monthly attendance."
Mr Andrusiak said he is also looking to update the group's website and social media so it can keep growing.
The group has 140 members and about 300 visitors a month.
In 2016, Mr Andrusiak moved to Ballarat from Melbourne.
"I am an industrial engineer, I have an IT background and love to work with my hands," he said.
"I kept on moaning that I wanted to get into welding, that is how I ended up here."
Men's sheds are an important form of social connection, Mr Andrusiak said.
Some people who attend have skills they are wanting to pass on, others are willing to learn something new.
The groups have a number of projects with other sectors of the community.
They have built event boards for the library, stilts for Sovereign Hill, possum boxes for the Wildlife Park and toys which they send over to Syria.
"We are multifunctional and have skill sets across the board," Mr Andrusiak said.
In January strong winds and heavy rain damaged the roof and guttering of the men's shed.
With $64,480 from the state government, the committee will be able to fix the roof.
Eureka MP Michaela Settle said the Men's Shed was a shining example for Ballarat and the region.
"If you come here on any given day, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, it's abuzz with men talking, engaging and creating," she said.
