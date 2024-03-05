Man threatened to make his partner 'disappear' before violent strangulation

A Ballarat man who threatened to make his partner "disappear" before imprisoning her in their home and violently assaulting her will spend more time behind bars.
The 41-year-old man, who has not been named to protect the identity of the victim, was sentenced in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on charges including unlawful assault, false imprisonment and threats to kill.
In her sentencing remarks, magistrate Michelle Mykytowyzc said the man had threatened to make his partner "disappear" after the pair had an argument on September 4, 2023.
Following another argument about a week later, the victim tried to leave their Mount Pleasant home, but was attacked by the man who shoved her onto the bed every time she attempted to flee.
When she continued to try and leave, he threw the victim to the ground, ripped her clothing, and strangled her.
The 41-year-old then pulled the woman by her hair onto a couch, and said no intervention order would stop him from killing her.
He then proceeded to bite the woman and threatened to burn their house down.
After the violent attack, the man was taken into custody, but continued the harassment from prison.
During a 73 day period, he made 32 calls to his mother telling her to pass on threatening messages to the victim.
These messages included calling the victim a "f---g dog" and that he would throw her under a bus if she didn't do as she was told.
The man was also sentenced for driving while disqualified and driving an unregistered car in February 2022.
Ms Mykytowycz said the man's offences were "very serious", and highlighted strangulation as one of the most heinous forms of domestic violence.
She also said his repeated attempts to influence the victim from prison "typified coercive control at its worst".
In mitigation, the court heard the man had endured a chaotic and traumatic childhood and had experienced periods of homelessness.
But Ms Mykytowycz said the man had taken little responsibility for his behaviour, and continued to blame the victim for his actions.
The man, who has spent the past 175 days in custody, was sentenced to seven months in prison, fined $750 for the driving offences, and will be placed on a 12 month good behaviour undertaking upon release.
This means he will be released from prison in about a month.
Without a guilty plea, Ms Mykytowycz said she would have sentenced the man to 14 months behind bars.
Affected by this story? There is help available.
You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292.
Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.