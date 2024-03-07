Land rich, dual warehouse complex

Colliers is pleased to present this sensational warehouse development situated on a generous allotment of 3039 square metres (approx.) of land.
This dual unit development is contained on a single title, with frontage of 34 metres to Icon Drive.
The total building area for both units is approximately 1085 square metres, with features including off-street parking, a central driveway and significant hardstand at the rear for additional vehicle storage or further development of the site.
Unit 1 is a high clearance, steel and concrete construction warehouse. With an estimated 450 square metres of building space, this unit includes quality reception area with ground and first floor office, ample staff lunchroom and warehouse space featuring front and rear roller door access.
Unit 2 comprises a high clearance, steel and concrete construction warehouse with a total building area of approximately 635 square metres. This impressive warehouse features clear span warehouse area of 351 square metres, ground floor office and reception, first floor office and mezzanine storage, staff amenities, and front and rear roller door access.
The property is located on the east side of Icon Drive, positioned just off Carngham Road within the Delacombe industrial precinct, approximately 4.7 kilometres south-west of the Ballarat Central Business District.
With easy access to Latrobe Street trade retail and Bunnings Delacombe, this is a sensational opportunity with flexibility to occupy one, or both sheds or rent them both for a fantastic income stream. Contact the agency for details.
