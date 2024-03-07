The Courier
Land rich, dual warehouse complex

By Commercial Property
March 8 2024 - 10:18am
  • 13 Icon Drive, Delacombe
  • 3039 square metres
  • $2 million + GST
  • Agency: Colliers Ballarat
  • Agents: Lauchlan Waddell 0407 520 725 or Alex Worthington 0467 367 931
  • Inspect: By appointment

Colliers is pleased to present this sensational warehouse development situated on a generous allotment of 3039 square metres (approx.) of land.

