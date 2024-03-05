The latest Ballarat coffee trend: on the water, sculling optional

ROWERS have been powering up their race game and time efficiency before classes in this latest coffee trend sweeping Lake Wendouree.
Early morning hot drinks, on demand has fast been capturing attention among other Yacht Club patrons, with rowers docking briefly to grab their order on the venue's back deck.
The yacht Club's Wayne Sharp said such a habit had been building for awhile - sometimes coffees were rowed out to coaches' boats.
Crews have been sending in their orders via an app with hospitality platform Skip to have drinks ready and skipping the need to queue.
Rowers have been taking this to the next level by having drinks ready to be served to them on the deck without the need to get out of boats, let along wait in queues.
Ballarat Clarendon College division four girls amused patrons this morning, March 5, when gliding in for their order.
It is a big time for the College rowing program after its division one girls conquered Ballarat Associated Schools' Head of the Lake title race on February 25.
State championships were on Lake Wendouree last weekend but crews, including this division four quad scull, are in training for the hotly contested Head of the Schoolgirls Regatta on Geelong's Barwon River from March 15.
From there, top crews have no time to rest because the Australian Rowing Championships start in Penrith from March 18.
