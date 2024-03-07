How much Ballarat rents have increased

Ballarat continues to be a tight rental market with houses moving within days of being advertised, but rent continues to increase.
Ballarat Real Estate general manager Allister Morrison said while there was plenty of stock around Ballarat, there was still high demand taking rentals swiftly off the market.
"There are some choices there for tenants but the vacancy is still hovering around that one per cent mark, so very low," he said.
Ballarat's average weekly rent is sitting at $423 as of the end of February 2024, an annual increase of 6.5 per cent and a five year change of 22.5 per cent.
Median rent for units was $344 and houses were $434.
Some suburbs have seen a 10 per cent increase in median weekly rent, like Buninyong, well above the Ballarat LGA average of 6.5 per cent.
Regional Victoria's median weekly rent increase was 1.4 per cent over three months and 4.4 per cent over the past 12 - Ballarat was two per cent higher than the regional average increase over the 12 months between January 2023 and January 2024
However, the median weekly rent was under the state's median which was $459 - Ballarat's was $423 for dwellings in January 2024.
For the Ballarat region, Mr Morrison said landlords were pushing rents up as they face big bills.
"Landlords have been receiving their land tax bills have definitely had an impact," he said.
"Some landlords are selling their investment properties because the cost of maintaining them and the return has made it unviable for them and that's probably impacting on what stock is available."
Mr Morrison called it the "perfect storm" of issues creating rental squeeze and increasing rent.
Mr Morrison said compliance standards were a significant cost for landlords as well.
Broken down into suburbs, the mostly costly suburb was dwellings in Lake Gardens - the median weekly rent was $471.
Dwellings account for houses, units and townhouses combined.
Dwellings in Lucas were also on the higher end for rent - $466 a week, which was an increase of 1.9 per cent in three months and 7.5 per cent in 12 months.
Mr Morrison said the return of students seeking affordable housing made a difference in the rental market.
Where are the best places to find a rental? Mr Morrison said look to the newly developed areas, but be quick.
"Winter Valley and Lucas have some reasonable stock and the area tends to be quite popular - people have invested out there," he said.
"There is some decent stock in Wendouree too.
"But it's not that stock isn't available - with the lower vacancy rate means properties on the market are being picked up pretty quickly."
Unit breakdowns were not available for many suburbs in the Ballarat LGA due to insufficient data.
Notably, the cheapest median weekly rent was for Wendouree units at $334 which was a slight decrease since November 2023, but overall an 8.4 per cent increase over 12 months.
Sebastopol and Canadian units were also on the lower median rent side - Sebastopol was $337, a 0.1 per cent increase in three months and 6.9 per cent increase in 12 months, and Canadian was $352, a 1.6 drop since November 2023 but a 3.5 per cent increase since February 2023.
Winter Valley was the suburb with the highest median rent in the past three months at 2 per cent, and the lowest was a drop for units in Canadian, at -1.6 per cent.
Only Wendouree units and Daylesford dwellings also saw a slight decrease in weekly rent medians.
Mr Morrison said the trend would probably continue through the year.
"Rents will probably continue to creep up this half of the year because of interest rates and there's no anticipation that it's going to change in the back half of the year," he said.
In the past 12 months, Buninyong (10 per cent), Winter Valley (nine per cent), Sebastopol (houses - 8.6 per cent), Maryborough (houses - 8.5 per cent), Redan (houses - 8.4 per cent), Wendouree (units - 8.4 per cent), Lucas (7.5 per cent), Mount Clear (units 7.2 per cent), Mount Helen (dwellings - 6.7) and Ballarat East (houses - 6.6 per cent), all had a higher increase in median weekly rent than the average of 6.5 per cent.
The lowest was Daylesford dwellings, with 0.5 per cent, followed by Creswick dwellings at 2.3 per cent.
In July 2023, rental law changes were brought in across Victoria including a ban on rental bidding.
Given the tight rental market as houses are snapped off the market and Ballarat's annual growth of two per cent, surprisingly, these tactics were not common in Ballarat, according to Mr Morrison.
"We haven't really found that to be a major issue in in regional Victoria to the same extent that they perhaps have noticed in some suburbs of inner city Melbourne where the demand has been to the extreme," he said.
"The legislation is quite clear anyway, that so whether it's even a fact that people were aware but I think it's more the fact that even the rental market is tight in Ballarat, it hasn't been to that extreme level of 50 people lined up outside a house."
