Legal fight over compensation continues for Mulcahy and Co

At a Supreme Court hearing in September 2021, findings against Mulcahy and Co were handed down, with Justice Jim Delany stating the accounting firm's director had engaged in a plan of "a dishonest and fraudulent design" - he found breaches in confidentiality obligations and that the Mulcahy parties "owed fiduciary dues" and breaches of those duties, while BFMM "knowingly assisted the Mulcahy parties in breach of fiduciary duty".