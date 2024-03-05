Legal fight over compensation continues for Mulcahy and Co

A legal battle between one of Ballarat's leading accounting firms and a former client has continued in the Supreme Court, with a judge hearing arguments about a potential compensation amount.
The matter of Porter and Conheady versus Mulcahy and Co Accounting Services returned to the Victorian Supreme Court on Tuesday following a hearing on January 25, where the amount of damages was handed down by Justice Jim Delany.
The matter has been before the Supreme Court since 2021, after the sale of a 70 per cent interest in truck body business Chris's Body Building to an entity linked to Mulcahy.
Mr Porter and Mr Conheady retained the services of Mulcahy and Co to advise on the purchasing CBB prior to the Mulcahy sale.
The pair brought Mulcahy and Co director James Mulcahy to court in 2021, alleging the accounting firm had breached their fiduciary duties by purchasing CBB out from under Porter Group for a third entity, BFMM Investments Pty Ltd, a third defendant.
At a Supreme Court hearing in September 2021, findings against Mulcahy and Co were handed down, with Justice Jim Delany stating the accounting firm's director had engaged in a plan of "a dishonest and fraudulent design" - he found breaches in confidentiality obligations and that the Mulcahy parties "owed fiduciary dues" and breaches of those duties, while BFMM "knowingly assisted the Mulcahy parties in breach of fiduciary duty".
At the January hearing, Justice Delany said Mr Porter was entitled to an order that the Mulcahy parties pay $4,832,445.50 in damages to him for breach of contract.
Mr Conheady is also entitled to $4,832,445.50 from the Mulcahy parties in damages for breach of contract (or alternatively the same amount by way of equitable compensation or an account of profits from Mr Mulcahy of $702,000).
As against BFMM, Mr Conheady was also found entitled to an account of profits and legal fees of $11,862,693.
At Tuesday's hearing, the issues of potential double recovery in compensation payments, interest payments and a future appeal to the ruling were discussed.
Mulcahy and Co's lawyer Phillip Solomon argued the $4.8 million entitled to Mr Conheady from the Mulcahy parties, on top of the $11.8 million in an account of profits from BFMM, was double compensation - where a plaintiff is compensated twice for the same loss.
Mr Solomon argued as Mulcahy had a quarter interest in BFMM and sat on its board of directors, the awards from both Mulcahy and BFMM to Conheady concerned "precisely the same financial circumstances", and are linked to the same set of facts and wrongdoing.
BFMM's lawyer Lachlan Molesworth argued if Mr Conheady were awarded an account of profits and damages or equitable compensation he would gain far more than he would if he had been allowed to purchase CBB.
"The cardinal principle of equity is that the remedy must be fashioned to fit the nature of the case and the particular facts," Mr Molesworth said.
"If the court is to undertake that task... it must take into account the related nature of the Mulcahy parties and BFMM.
"The court must have regard to the fact that the underlying loss of damages being sought against the Mulcahy parties is more than being compensated by the disgorgement of the profits of the business."
Peter Cawthorn, acting for Mr Conheady, made arguments for the distinction between BFMM's loss of profits award and the Mulcahy parties' damages awards.
The three parties also debated whether legal fees should be awarded as part of any final order, and the exact calculation of interest gained from the profits of CBB.
Mr Solomon sought a stay on the issuing of a payment order once Judge Delany handed his final orders down, to afford time to lodge a notice with the Court of Appeal.
In opposition, Mr Cawthorn argued there was no legal basis for a stay on a payment order to be issued at this point in the proceedings, which would require evidence about Mulcahy and BFMM's finances to be tendered.
The matter was adjourned to seek the opinion of an expert accountant on the the issue of interest claims from the parties. It is expected to return to court in coming weeks.
