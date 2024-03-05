Top two to meet in grand final after 'typically tough' prelim win

City Oval has progressed to the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Division 1 grand final after a 13 shot win over Midlands.
In a tightly contested match, City Oval led by just a single shot going into the lunch break, but managed to pull away from its opponents during the afternoon's latter stages.
It eventually secured a 56 to 43 shot victory, winning two of the match's three rinks.
City Oval skip Wayne Roberts described the match as a typically tough finals game.
"After the break the teams all gelled pretty well, and they performed well and had a win," he said.
"It was touch and go either way, so it was just a matter of coming out [after the break] and getting the job done."
Roberts' rink was the day's most dominant, winning 24 shots to 13.
He said his team, which also comprised Peter Orr, Janine Roberts and Robert Edwards, had performed "really well".
"I didn't have to do a great deal, they were very, very consistent today and that was great," he said.
In the grand final, City Oval will meet Webbcona, who it lost to in the semi-final.
Despite losing the previous contest, Roberts said he was confident City Oval could get the win in the final game of the season.
"We're going to have our work cut out, but we think we're good enough to win it," he said.
"We've been really consistent [all season] and losing the first final is sometimes not such a bad thing because you keep playing, you don't have that week off.
"It's happened to us in the past that we've finished first or second and had to win a preliminary to get through and its turned out pretty well, so we're hopeful that we're following that pattern again."
City Oval 56 (14) def Midlands 43 (2)
Peter Orr, Janine Roberts, Robert Edwards, Wayne Roberts 24 def Stephen Falconer, Bill Hawken, Gregory Plier, Neil Peoples 13
David Flintoft, Elizabeth Kierce, Leigh McKenzie, Chris Smith 18 def Christine Hawken, Geoffrey Jenkins, Paul Carlyle, Paul Kennedy 13
Sandra Grano, Kenneth Nunn, Gary Hamilton, Ian Robinson 14 def by Judith Winnell, Robert Mason, Lynette Lock, David Speechley 17
Smeaton 78 (16) def Invermay 31 (0)
Suzanne Lafranchi, Geoffrey Jenkin, Kevin Clohesy, Rhonda Armstrong 21 def Neale Murnane, Gwen Molloy, Bill Gull, John Moroney 10
David Davidson, Gregory May, Jenny Toose, Helen Mizzeni 31 def Jenny Blower, Rod McDonald, David Carlyle, John Macdonald 12
John N Gervasoni, Peter Kersley, Robert McCrum, Laraine Toose 26 def Trevor Jones, Yvonne McDonald, Jason Gigliotti, Stephen Riley 9
Victoria 61 (14) def Smeaton 42 (2)
Albert Chapman, Graeme Buchanan, Shayne Bottrell, Lynn Slater 25 def Jenny Tranter, Robyn Shaw, Barbara Adam, Winston Pickering 11
Rhonda Chapman, George Pyke, Arthur David, Robert Chapman 17 def Joan Lafranchi, Judy Lafranchi, Miriam Haines, Graeme Perry 11
Ian Willowhite, Marlene Davis, Max Philipson, Francis McGuigan 19 def by John McColl, Robert Mizzeni, Helen Jenkin, Geoffrey Toose 20
Ballarat East 54 (2) def by Smeaton 61 (14)
Russell Hateley, Maureen Peach, Wayne Fitzgerald, Troy Dean 20 def Peter Howell, Sue Richards, Keren May, Denis Sanford 17
Trevor Johnston, Dennis Radisich, Craig Uthenwoldt, John Shannon 20 def by Judith Slater, Beverley Shaw, Shane Slater, Robyn Bradshaw 21
Kerry Knight, Zoe Watson, Bill Moy, Noel Biggin 14 def by Des Dwyer, Carol McKay, Robin Cawthan, Bob Seamons 23
Ballarat North 34 (2) def by Invermay 38 (12)
Maxwell Harrison, Jeff Gilchrist, Greg Thomas, Roger Parker 12 def by Ruth Nunn, Francisca Grady, William Boyd, Robert Jones 26
Peter Trotter, Kevin Clarke, Allan Webster, Steve Feldman 22 def Norma Day Tony Morrish, James Nolan, Helen Burzacott 12
Division 1: Webbcona vs City Oval
Division 2: Linton vs Smeaton
Division 3: Ballarat North vs Victoria
Division 4: Ballan vs Smeaton
Division 5: Beaufort 2 vs Invermay
