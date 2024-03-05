The Courier
Top two to meet in grand final after 'typically tough' prelim win

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
March 5 2024 - 5:44pm
City Oval's Wayne Roberts and Rod Edwards during their sides preliminary final win over Midlands. Picture by Adam Trafford
City Oval has progressed to the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Division 1 grand final after a 13 shot win over Midlands.

